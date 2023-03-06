Opinion

Financial Fair Play and how it works for Premier League clubs

OK, this is how Financial Fair Play) FFP works for players.

Players are assets, not expenses.

So, if Newcastle United or any other Premier League club, buys a player for £10m, you spend £10m cash, get a £10m asset. That is if you pay in cash. So FFP impact is 0.

If you pay say £2m cash, and the other £8m in annual instalments, you spend £2m, get a £10m asset (the player) and also an £8m liability (you still owe £8m). Again, FFP impact 0.

The Financial Fair Play (FFP) impact for players is a result of asset depreciation. Every year, a player loses value equal to 1/the length of their contract. So if you give them a five year contract they lose 20%, if you give them a 10 year contract they lose 10%. That is a loss that’s counted for FFP. So if you give longer contracts, you have a smaller loss each year.

Here is a quote below from the FinancialFairPlay.co.uk site:

‘An important part of the rules relates to the way that player transfers have to be accounted for.

Although a club will often pay a transfer fee to another club immediately, from a Break Even perspective the financial cost of acquiring a player has to be written-off over the duration of the contract.

We need an example: let’s assume Torres was signed for £50m on a 5 year contract and that Chelsea paid Liverpool £50m via an immediate bank transfer. As far as the Profit & Loss section of accounts is concerned (and the Break Even test), Torres’ purchase price would be depreciated (or amortised) evenly over the 5 years of the contract.

So, during the first 12 months, only £10m would be incurred as a cost in the accounts and Torres would end the year with a ‘book value’ of £40m.

After 5 years, Torres’ contract would have ended and he would be free to leave the club (he would also have a book value of zero).

If the club sells Torres part way-through the contract, the club the difference between the amount they receive for the player and the book value at the date of the sale is accounted for immediately in the accounts (and the Break Even test) as a ‘loss/profit on player trading’. This is important as it explains how a club can sell a player for below the original purchase price and still record a profit in the accounts during the year of sale.

If Liverpool sell Andy Carroll for anything above £18m in the summer, they will record the difference as a profit on player sales during 2013/14. If we assume that Falcao comes to Chelsea for £50m on a 5 year deal in the summer, the club’s P&L account for the year will only include £10m as an expense (under the heading ‘amortisation’). The club will also, of course, have to include the player wages as an expense in the Profit & Loss account.

If you want to know more about ‘amortisation’, watch this video from the Financial Fair Play site.

Hope this all helps.