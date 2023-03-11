Opinion

Fans choice of Newcastle team v Wolves – Preferred starting eleven from supporters

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Wolves?

We put together a list of the 24 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

Eddie Howe and his team looking to get back to winning form.

Sunday afternoon is the first of fourteen remaining Premier League matches and it is still all in Newcastle United’s hands when it comes to a top four place.

As to player availability, Emil Krafth remains out injured, whilst Joelinton is suspended.

Friday morning saw Eddie Howe reveal that Harrison Ashby has a hamstring injury, whilst Ryan Fraser continues to train with the Under 21s.

Apart from that it looks like a clear bill of health. Anthony Gordon couldn’t be seen in the club’s official training images on Wednesday but no mention of any injury problems for him on Friday morning.

An interesting choice by the Newcastle fans with percentages of supporter votes on all 24 players (percentages rounded up / down to nearest whole number).

The Isak v Wilson and Targett v Burn match-ups maybe the most interesting.

Whilst the voting for the wide attacking roles, seeing a lot of competition between Gordon, ASM and Almiron.

So who have the Newcastle fans collectively gone for…?

The first eleven chosen by the Newcastle fans:

100% Trippier

99% Bruno

99% Botman

99% Pope

92% Isak

86% Schar

84% Willock

80% Gordon

79% Longstaff

76% ASM

65% Targett

The other 13 Newcastle players outside the top eleven fan choices:

49% Almiron

38% Burn

20% Wilson

14% Lascelles

12% Murphy

10% Anderson

1% Lewis

1% Dubravka

1% Manquillo

0% Karius

0% Ritchie

0% Dummett

0% Gillespie

