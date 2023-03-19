Opinion

Everyone has an opinion

52,000 people in the ground and a TV audience of millions yet everybody sees a different game.

Everyone has their own opinion on who played well, who had a stinker, who should start and who should be on the bench. And then on top of that there’s the players, coaching staff and match officials.

That’s the beauty of football.

Obviously, Friday night’s Newcastle United match was at the City Ground with a slightly smaller capacity of 30,000, however, I wonder how many of those present would be able to explain why Elliot Anderson’s goal was ruled offside?

A great ball into the box from Isak, followed by a bit of pinball in the box, then a Forest man plays the ball out straight to Isak. At this point Isak is still on his backside and suddenly springs up, does some fancy footwork and delivers a pinpoint cross to the back post for Elliot Anderson to head past Keylor Navas.

As far as I could see from the replays on Belgian TV, the Forest player played the ball onto Sean Longstaff returning from an offside position, the ball then ending up with Alexander Isak after hitting Longstaff.

The only possible explanation for not giving the goal, as the rules are now, was that the Forest player deflected the ball, rather than playing it, but that clearly wasn’t the case for any rational person watching.

I’m looking forward to getting the official explanation / justification for this.

Not that it’s likely to happen.

Thankfully, this didn’t negatively impact the result for Newcastle United, as Forest later kindly handed us a penalty… though to be fair, with a different ref we might of had a few more penalties and been playing against 10 men.

I loved Trippier’s response to the nonsense of Navas…just standing grinning like a Cheshire Cat with the ball tucked nonchalantly under his arm.

I wonder at what point Navas realised that he’d just earned himself a yellow card for nowt!

That was next level when Tripper passed the ball to Isak and, one nicely taken penalty later, justice was restored!

In real time Isak’s first goal might have looked to some that it was a bit of a fluke, the Belgian TV commentator initially dismissing it as a scuffed shot. Only to go into overdrive with his praise when he saw the replays. Ballet like apparently! Bloody good goal either way!

The Belgian TV commentator frequently commented on Tierney’s hands off refereeing style and questioned whether he had the game under control.

I’m sure Forest fans would disagree and claim that they were hard done by… meanwhile on planet earth, everyone else was wondering if he’d left his cards in the changing rooms.

We played very well and totally dominated large spells of the game.

Forest didn’t pose a huge threat, even on the break, and we contained them well.

Had Botman not giftwrapped their goal, I didn’t see much danger of them scoring at all.

It’s a bit unfortunate that Botman has had a hand in a few of the goals that we have recently conceded, but that’s only because he makes a lot of interventions; if you don’t do anything you can’t make any mistakes.

I am not sure if the international break is coming at a good time or a bad time for us… only time will tell.

One thing I do know is that the Saints have done us a bit of a favour with their battling draw against Spurs.

Obviously three points for the Saints would have been even more beneficial for both of us but I’m happy to see Spurs continue to be inconsistent.

The mood in our team, however, is very positive.

As Alexander Isak said “We believe and we know that we have it in our own hands and have a good chance. We have to keep on taking it one game at a time and try to win.”

