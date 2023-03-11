Transfer Market

Eric Wynalda – A Christian Pulisic move to Newcastle United would just be about the money

Eric Wynalda made his name as a player in the Bundesliga and appearing for his national side, as well as playing in domestic football in the United States.

The former striker leading the way, becoming the first ever American born player to play in the German top tier.

That was 30 years, Eric Wynalda also picking up 106 caps for his country.

Now he has been speaking about one of those who has followed, on a very similar path, making his name in the Bundesliga and the USMNT.

Christian Pulisic of course moved on from Borussia Dortmund back in 2019, a massive £58m fee taking the then 20 year old to Chelsea.

Eric Wynalda now talking about the potential next move for Pulisic who clearly is set to move on, as each season has seen a decline in his Premier League starts for Chelsea, this season only six so far (eleven times named on the bench). Injuries have disrupted his season as well, Christian Pulisic returning to action this midweek as a late sub in Chelsea’s win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

For the Stamford Bridge club the time is also pressing, only 15 months until the 24 year old’s contract runs out, so it looks odds on that he will find a new club in one of the next two transfer windows.

So what (where???) next for Christian Pulisic?

His performances at the Qatar World Cup were excellent, reminding you of his quality.

Interesting to see where he ends up.

Eric Wynalda speaking to The Action Network:

“Christian Pulisic has been rumoured to just about every top club in Europe.

Newcastle seemed to be the most believable about 2 months ago but they have slipped a bit and no longer look to be the destination.”

“(A move to) Newcastle would be about the money.

“One thing we do know, Chelsea has muddied the waters so severely that there are no roads back to London for Christian Pulisic.

“The number (Pulisic’s transfer fee) is rumored to get as high as $60 million.

“The other teams which could be his next home are all fighting for a Champions League spot and will be the determining factor. Those teams are not just in England but, Spain, Germany and Italy.

“AC Milan is the most interesting for that category who will need to find their form to hold off several storied clubs for the last UCL spot in Italy.”

“If Milan can pull it off, Securing a fourth place finish or higher, they would be his best choice in my opinion.

“Real Madrid have yet to make a clear written offer but if they do they will win this competition for his services.

“A move back to Germany would be about familiarity.

“Milan would be about the story – Real Madrid would be about the perception.

“Either way, his new club will make most of the transfer money back in shirt sales. Just don’t ask for the Number 10 this time.”

