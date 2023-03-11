Opinion

Eddie Howe reacts to Newcastle United fans calling for change

Eddie Howe is looking to get things back on track.

Defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City either side of the cup final loss at Wembley, sees the Newcastle United boss coming off the back of a trio of defeats for the first since March 2022.

Since that trio of defeats a year ago, Eddie Howe has taken charge of 32 Premier League matches, Newcastle United only losing to Liverpool and Manchester City, thrice and twice respectively.

Always difficult to gauge just how many, in these modern era online / social media times, but certainly some Newcastle United fans calling for significant change on the back of these last three matches (defeats).

Some calling for more drastic change than others, whether it be tactics, formation, team selection, whatever.

This is what Eddie Howe has had to say ahead of playing Wolves, in response to Newcastle United fans calling for change:

“We need to stick to the basics, the fundamentals and core principles in moments where you’re not getting the results you want – in the knowledge that it will turn.

“Through every season there are difficult moments and there are patches where you don’t win the games maybe you should.

That’s the time, I believe, you have to be really strong mentally and know it will change.”

I think fair to say that Eddie Howe is someone who knows his own mind.

He certainly doesn’t allow others to dictate his team selection and game plan.

Any number of times I have seen plenty supporters ahead of matches claiming it is obvious what Eddie Howe needs to do, especially when picking his team, only for the NUFC Head Coach to do something else, that invariably proves have been the best option.

Like any other manager or head coach, he won’t always get it right.

However, what he has done this past 14 months or so is astounding, with the players he has had available.

As Eddie Howe makes absolutely clear above, he doesn’t believe / accept that what has in place is now broken.

Why would he?

Some fans go on as if certain Eddie Howe team selections are ridiculous but from what I have seen during his tenure so far, I think I am trusting whatever Eddie Howe decides, is the best approach.

Certain Newcastle United fans look to these recent defeats as some kind of supposed proof of desperate need for change but as Eddie Howe points out, the reality is that performances have been decent but results going against NUFC.

The Eddie Howe way has taken a good, but not brilliant, group of players and got them competing for Premier League top four and into a cup final.

These past 42 Premier League matches going back fully 14 months, have seen 22 wins, 12 draws and only eight defeats. A total of 78 points picked up in these 42 PL games.

This season, Eddie Howe has used a system where at one end he relies on and excellent goalkeeper and defence, who also look to play or bring the ball out, instead of just launching it upfield. Then at the other end Howe uses a brave high press that looks to pressure the opposition into mistakes and / or quickly give possession back to Newcastle, with forced long hopeful / hopeless balls.

This has overall returned the very best defensive record in the Premier League by some distance, only 17 conceded, the next lowest was 25 before this weekend’s matches. Whilst 35 goals scored at the other end, the tenth highest of all Premier League clubs before this weekend.

Before conceding two goals each against Liverpool and Man City, Newcastle in the previous 17 Premier League matches had kept ten clean sheets and just a single goal in each of the other seven.

I think that if Newcastle United get back to that kind of defensive record in these remaining 14 PL matches, we will be ok.

In recent games the chances have continued to be created at the other end and simply players not taking them. It happens.

Certainly enough have been created to expect scoring at least one or two every match and if returning to the best NUFC defensive form of this season, would ensure wins in the majority of the games ahead.

Eddie Howe knows the best route to potential success and at this stage of the season, certainly won’t be ripping up his masterplan.

One of the most impressive things this season has been just how well every player knows their job and what is expected of them, plus the way everybody plays for the team. No petulant behaviour / comments, as we have seen at rival clubs.

Eddie Howe now has the bonus of Anthony Gordon integrated and Alexander Isak all but at full fitness and fully wound up, as well as Matt Targett also now at full fitness for the first time this season.

This trio will all get decent amounts of time in the remaining 14 matches but that will be as part of the same ‘fundamentals and core principles’ as Eddie Howe stated.

I am really looking forward to Sunday and fully expect Newcastle United back to winning ways, the Eddie Howe way.

