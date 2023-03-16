News

Eddie Howe looking forward to this one – Positivity aplenty in this pre Nottingham Forest press conference

Eddie Howe and his players are back on the road..

A massive game against Nottingham Forest on Friday night, as Newcastle United look to build on the win over Wolves.

There are 13 PL matches remaining for NUFC and ahead of the international break, three points against Forest would put United into a very strong position before they fly off to Dubai for some warm weather training ahead of facing Man U in 17 days time.

Eddie Howe in great form and very positive in his Thursday morning pre Nottingham Forest press conference:

“We want to go into the international break on a high and with positive momentum.

“If we can get a result in this game I think we’ll be in a really good place.

“I think it’s an important game for us.”

Eddie Howe on the mood after Sunday’s win over Wolves:

“We’re desperate for another win.

“That doesn’t change.

“The mood has been lifted for the win.

“We’d gone a few weeks without that feeling – we wanted to return to our best and I felt we did.

“Hopefully we can build on it.”

Eddie Howe on changes made vs Wolves:

“It’s vital you have the opportunity to do that.

“It’s a long season and the way we play is demanding.

“We ask a lot physically.

“It’s nice to be able to pull someone back and give them a chance to reset.

“For me it’s just a natural process.”

Eddie Howe on Joe Willock:

“I thought he was very good last week.

“I thought he epitomised the team in terms of his energy but also his quality in the assist for Miggy with the timing and the weight of the pass.

“I’m delighted for Joe because he’s a really likeable character.”

Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak:

“Before he got the concussion he was in really good form in training.

“I thought he was outstanding [against Wolves] in every respect.

“Physically and technically he was very good.

“Hopefully that’s the start of a really good run for him.”

Eddie Howe on Jacob Murphy:

“He’s been brilliant behind the scenes.

“A real positive energy every day in training and he hones his skills meticulously.

“He’s a player that wants to invest time in trying to find ways to elevate his game.

“I thought he was excellent last week.”

