Eddie Howe in great form – Positivity aplenty in this pre Wolves press conference

Eddie Howe and his players are back at St James’ Park on Sunday.

A massive game against Wolves, as Newcastle United look to get back on track in the Premier League.

There are 14 PL matches remaining for NUFC and ahead of the international break, Wolves home and Forest away are two matches where Newcastle United could really do with maximum points. Two wins could / would arguably put Newcastle back in pole position for a top four finish.

Eddie Howe in great form and very positive in his Friday morning pre Wolves press conference:

“We need to stick to the basics, the fundamentals and core principles in moments where you’re not getting the results you want – in the knowledge that it will turn.”

Eddie Howe on recent form:

“Through every season there are difficult moments and there are patches where you don’t win the games maybe you should.

That’s the time, I believe, you have to be really strong mentally and know it will change.”

Eddie Howe on the next two games:

“They [Wolves and Forest] are two big games because of where they’re situated with the international break.

“We want to go into that break in a really good moment.

“We’re determined to end this run of games in a confident way.”

Eddie Howe on Jamaal Lascelles:

“He’s led by example on the training ground.

“I had no doubt he’d come in and do well [at Man City] because of what I’ve seen.

“He performed to a high level and I’m pleased for him because he deserved that moment.

“I think he’s in a really good place.”

Eddie Howe on Jacob Murphy:

“I think he’s done very well off the bench this year but that’s not to say that’s his sole role.

“He’s done well when he’s come on in the last few games and that’s not lost on me.

“He’s pushing to start and there’s no doubting his qualities.”

Eddie Howe on Fabian Schar:

“We hope Fabian Schar will be in the squad. He’s trained well this week so I’m pleased to see him back.

We have a couple of knocks from the Man City game but we hope it’s nothing too serious.”

Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak limited game time so far:

“It has simply been about keeping him fit after his serious injury that he had.

“Building his confidence.

“Is Alexander Isak able to play ninety minutes [yet] on a consistent basis? Probably not.

“However, he will get there.

“We will build him up to that level.

“I have been delighted with his attitude.

“We have talked a lot about his performances and things we are looking to improve, to develop in this game.

“I think he is in a good place now.”

