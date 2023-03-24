Videos

Eddie Howe gives first interview from Newcastle United warm weather trip to Dubai – Watch here

Eddie Howe has been speaking from the club’s warm weather training camp in Dubai.

The Head Coach and the majority of the Newcastle United squad having flown off after the win at Nottingham Forest.

Eddie Howe happy with how things have gone in Dubai.

The NUFC Head Coach saying that it has been a combination of rest and recovery, then starting to prepare for Man U in nine days time.

Eddie Howe thinks the Dubai trip has really helped January signings Harrison Ashby and Anthony Gordon integrate now fully into the group.

Whilst the Head Coach also believes Emil Krafth getting the chance to have this trip away with the NUFC squad, can give him extra impetus as he continues his comeback from that serious injury setback in August 2022.

Eddie Howe rounding off the interview with:

“We are looking forward to getting back [to Tyneside] because I think the way we have scheduled things, there will be a good period of work next week.

“We have actually got quite a long build up to the [Man U] game.

“We will enjoy that build up.

“We will try to get our tactical plan together and make sure the lads are ready for what is a massive game.”

Watch the interview below:

A very busy and vital month ahead, this game against Man U the first of three in seven days.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to the end of the season, plus the others yet to be confirmed :

Sunday 2 April 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 5 April 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 8 April 2023 – Brentford v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 15 April 2023 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 23 April 2023 – Newcastle v Tottenham (2pm) Sky Sports

Thursday 27 April 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.45pm) BT Sport

Sunday 30 April 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (2pm)

Saturday 6 May 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (3pm) TBC

Saturday 13 May 2023 – Leeds v Newcastle (3pm) TBC

Saturday 20 May 2023 – Newcastle v Leicester (3pm) TBC

Sunday 28 May 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (4.30pm)

Newcastle v Brighton – Waiting for a new date to be announced

