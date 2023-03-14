Opinion

Eddie Howe finally able to get his ideal Newcastle United spine of team in place

Eddie Howe has had to be patient.

The Newcastle United Head Coach waiting over seven months to have it in place.

I am talking about his ideal spine of the team, as he no doubt envisaged back in August 2022.

So much has been debated about Sunday’s events, an intriguing match that Newcastle United fully deserved to win, but as well know, relied on the intervention of supersub Miguel Almiron with only 11 minutes to go.

What appears to have passed most people by though, is that against Wolves, Eddie Howe finally was able to start with his strongest possible spine of the team.

Nick Pope in goal.

Sven Botman in the middle of defence.

Bruno Guimaraes in the centre of midfield.

Alexander Isak the main man up front.

That is real quality and I think it showed.

The 25th Premier League match of the season and the first time Eddie Howe had been able to start these four players in the same Premier League game.

Just recently we had Nick Pope missing the cup final, Bruno missing against Liverpool, Bournemouth and West Ham in the Premier League, Alexander Isak in the squad but still working towards full fitness and only starting three PL games since the Qatar World Cup, until Sunday.

A lot has been made of a bit of a dip in results in recent times but this quartet are massive players for Newcastle United and if we can get them regularly on the pitch together in these remaining thirteen Premier League matches, then happy days ahead. Especially for Eddie Howe.

I’m not diminishing the contribution of others but the spine of a team is what you need in place and then you build from there.

You then add in Fabian Schar as the other central defender alongside Botman, plus Joelinton to return alongside Bruno, after this Forest match, you are then looking at half a dozen players running up through the middle / spine of Newcastle United that then gives an ideal so solid platform for the team as a whole to play from.

