Opinion

Door opens for Newcastle United to get 18-24 months ahead of schedule

Just a few words on the perspective of where Newcastle United are now.

This season has already been a dream come true.

In the top four most of the time, a long awaited cup final and above all, we play really good football. Who would have thought it?

Watching Newcastle United take apart other teams and be coasting the game by half-time on many occasions, is a thing of beauty.

If they are stubborn, we just grit our teeth and often grind them down for the 1-0 anyway.

The cup run was well played against mainly solid Premier League teams and although some made us work harder than others, we looked in control, well most of the time.

Which brings me to the Premier League.

Whilst we have deserved our position, you cannot hide a simple fact.

Two of the usual top four have had a stinker of a season. LiVARpool and Chelski USA have been, well, pretty awful. Their teams have both strayed a bit. Klippety has lost the plot somewhat, which has filtered down to his team.

Chelski USA has installed Potter and countless new players, the likes of which nobody has ever seen, oh hang on, Forest just asked me to hold their beer….

Anyhoo.

With Eddie Howe and his players ripping it up and both Chelsea and Liverpool well under par. The fates have conspired to open the door for Newcastle United to get 18-24 months ahead of schedule.

This is an amazing opportunity.

Let’s not waste it.

HTL

