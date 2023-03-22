News

Dimitar Berbatov debates Newcastle United and Manchester United chances of Champions League qualification

Dimitar Berbatov has been talking about the most important battle in the Premier League.

Less than a third of the season remaining as the remaining PL matches lie ahead after this international break.

The top four / Champions League places will be decided in under ten weeks time, Dimitar Berbatov giving his predictions and analysis.

Dimitar Berbatov speaking to BetFred about his Premier League top four prediction:

“In my opinion, Newcastle United deserve to finish in the top four this season alongside Manchester United.

“Tottenham, as always, have had a lot of ups and downs but they’re still there, hanging around.

“Liverpool are also in the race and they shouldn’t be underestimated but I certainly believe Manchester United will be one of the teams that will qualify for Champions League football.

“As I played for Manchester United, I’m sometimes a little bit biased.

“Putting bias aside however, they’re one point ahead of Tottenham Hotspur and three ahead of Newcastle United but as Tottenham have played two more games, as long as Manchester United can be consistent, then their job will become a lot easier.

“I do believe they’ll still finish in the top four based purely on the work I’ve seen on the pitch and you can see what Erik ten Hag wants from his players and I do believe they’ll qualify for the Champions League.”

This is how the Premier League table now looks ahead of the April matches:

As Dimitar Berbatov states, Man U do currently hold a one point lead over Tottenham and a three points one over Newcastle United.

However, if Newcastle United win at home to Man U on Sunday 2 April and Tottenham are victorious at Everton the next night (Monday 3 April), Manchester United will actually then be outside the top four. Erik ten Hag’s side in fifth (50 points) with Spurs third (52 points) and Newcastle fourth (50 points). With at that point Tottenham then having played 29 games, Newcastle United and Man U both 27 each.

Dimitar Berbatov speaking to FourFourTwo magazine back in September 2018:

“Shearer would smash in goals from all over the place.

“Smashing goals, smashing noses… he was unbelievable, and you know his goal celebration? That was iconic.

“At first I supported Blackburn because Shearer was there, then Newcastle.

“My parents got me a Newcastle No.9 shirt because they knew I loved Shearer so much. I would sleep in it.

“Later I lost it, but I went to see my mum recently and she had a shirt for me.

“I said, ‘What the fu..? That’s my Newcastle shirt!’ I was so happy to see it again.

