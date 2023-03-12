News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Wolves – Isak, Murphy, Schar, Burn, all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Wolves has now been announced.

Eddie Howe hoping to see Newcastle United win their first Premier League game in eight weeks, not having won in the league since the 1-0 victory over Fulham back on Sunday 15 January.

A victory would take Newcastle United into fifth, two points ahead of Liverpool and NUFC with a game in hand, whilst Eddie Howe’s side would be four points behind fourth placed Spurs and have two games in hand on Tottenham.

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Bruno, Willock; Murphy, Isak, Saint-Maximin

So five Newcastle United changes from the team that played Man City.

IN

Schar, Willock, Murphy, Isak, ASM

OUT

Lascelles, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Wilson

Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Wilson, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo, Almiron, Anderson

Joelinton suspended but Eddie Howe also leaving out Almiron, Schar and Wilson.

Anthony Gordon was missing from the club’s official training images on Wednesday, so presumably is injured.

(***The official club site has now reported that Anthony Gordon has an ankle injury)

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of April 2023:

Sunday 12 March 2023 – Newcastle v Wolves (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Friday 17 March 2023 – Nottingham Forest v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 2 April 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 5 April 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 8 April 2023 – Brentford v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 15 April 2023 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 23 April 2023 – Newcastle v Tottenham (2pm) Sky Sports (***Could still be moved again)

Thursday 27 April 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.45pm) BT Sport

Sunday 30 April 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (2pm)

