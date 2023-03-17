News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Nottingham Forest – Isak, Murphy, Schar, Burn, all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Nottingham Forest has now been announced.

Eddie Howe hoping to see Newcastle United win consecutive Premier League matches ahead of the international break.

Eddie Howe knowing an NUFC win would see them move a point behind fourth placed Spurs and Newcastle will have a game in hand on them.

Newcastle team v Nottingham Forest:

Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Bruno, Willock; Murphy, Isak, Saint-Maximin

So no Newcastle United changes from the team that won against Wolves.

Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Wilson, Ritchie, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo, Anderson

Miguel Almiron replaced by Jamal Lewis on the bench, Eddie Howe saying the Paraguayan will be ‘out for a while’ with a thigh injury.

Good though to see Callum Wilson ok to be named on the bench.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of April 2023:

Friday 17 March 2023 – Nottingham Forest v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 2 April 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 5 April 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 8 April 2023 – Brentford v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 15 April 2023 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 23 April 2023 – Newcastle v Tottenham (2pm) Sky Sports (***Could still be moved again)

Thursday 27 April 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.45pm) BT Sport

Sunday 30 April 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (2pm)

