Confirmed Newcastle team v Manchester City – Gordon, Bruno, Wilson, Lascelles all start
The confirmed Newcastle team v Manchester City has now been announced.
Eddie Howe hoping to make it 9 Premier League away games in a row unbeaten.
A victory would take Newcastle United to within one point of fourth placed Tottenham (and NUFC with a game in hand)
Newcastle team v Manchester City:
Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Wilson
So three Newcastle United changes from the team that played Man U.
IN
Pope, Lascelles, Gordon
OUT
Karius, Schar, ASM
Subs:
Dubravka, ASM, Ritchie, Targett, Isak, Manquillo, Murphy, Willock, Anderson
Fabian Schar did get treatment at Wembley during the game and was missing from the club’s official training photos on Thursday, so guessing that change enforced, with Lascelles coming in.
Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of April 2023:
Saturday 4 March 2023 – Man City v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport
Sunday 12 March 2023 – Newcastle v Wolves (4.30pm) Sky Sports
Friday 17 March 2023 – Nottingham Forest v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports
Sunday 2 April 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (4.30pm) Sky Sports
Wednesday 5 April 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 8 April 2023 – Brentford v Newcastle (3pm)
Saturday 15 April 2023 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport
Sunday 23 April 2023 – Newcastle v Tottenham (2pm) Sky Sports (Could still be moved again, if Man U remain in Europa League)
Thursday 27 April 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.45pm) BT Sport
Sunday 30 April 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (2pm)
