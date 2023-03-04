News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Manchester City – Gordon, Bruno, Wilson, Lascelles all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Manchester City has now been announced.

Eddie Howe hoping to make it 9 Premier League away games in a row unbeaten.

A victory would take Newcastle United to within one point of fourth placed Tottenham (and NUFC with a game in hand)

Newcastle team v Manchester City:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Wilson

So three Newcastle United changes from the team that played Man U.

IN

Pope, Lascelles, Gordon

OUT

Karius, Schar, ASM

Subs:

Dubravka, ASM, Ritchie, Targett, Isak, Manquillo, Murphy, Willock, Anderson

Fabian Schar did get treatment at Wembley during the game and was missing from the club’s official training photos on Thursday, so guessing that change enforced, with Lascelles coming in.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of April 2023:

Saturday 4 March 2023 – Man City v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 12 March 2023 – Newcastle v Wolves (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Friday 17 March 2023 – Nottingham Forest v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 2 April 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 5 April 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 8 April 2023 – Brentford v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 15 April 2023 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 23 April 2023 – Newcastle v Tottenham (2pm) Sky Sports (Could still be moved again, if Man U remain in Europa League)

Thursday 27 April 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.45pm) BT Sport

Sunday 30 April 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (2pm)

