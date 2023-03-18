News

Christian Atsu funeral takes place – A sad farewell for fondly remembered Newcastle United star

The state funeral of Christian Atsu has taken place in Accra on Friday.

Ghana mourning one of their greats, who did so much for football in his native country and maybe even more importantly, the time and money he gave to support charitable ventures.

The former Newcastle United star was aged only 31, when tragically dying in the earthquake that hit Turkey last month.

Amongst those at the state funeral were Ghana’s president.

Whilst also in attendance was one-time Newcastle United boss Chris Hughton, who is now the manager of the Ghanaian national football team.

Atsu’s body was recovered after the earthquake that devastated Turkey and Syria and Goal report that he will be buried in his home village, which is in south-east Ghana.

Christian Atsu’s widow Marie-Claire Rupio read out an emotional speech at the funeral:

“In life I love you darling, in death I’ll do the same.

“You did not go alone, for part of me went with you.

“Your smile, your love, I see in our children’s smiles.”

