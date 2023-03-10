Opinion

Chelsea only club keeping Newcastle United off very bottom of this Premier League table – Quite remarkable

Chelsea are in mid-table, tenth place, heading into this weekend’s Premier League games.

Newcastle United meanwhile, stand sixth, as they prepare to play Wolves.

This is how the whole table looks before this next round of matches.

Current Premier League table – 10 March 2023:

When I was looking at this Premier League table though, something struck me as a bit of a stand out…

Total number of goals in each Premier League club’s fixtures this season (In brackets the split between goals scored and conceded):

91 Man City (66 + 25)

84 Arsenal (59 + 25)

82 Tottenham (46 + 36)

79 Leicester (36 + 43)

76 Man U (41 + 35)

75 Bournemouth (24 + 51)

75 Liverpool (47 + 28)

72 Brentford (40 + 32)

72 Brighton (43 + 29)

72 Fulham (38 + 34)

69 Leeds (29 + 40)

69 Villa (31 + 38)

64 Forest (20 + 44)

61 Southampton (20 +41)

57 Everton (19 + 38)

56 West Ham (23 + 33)

54 Wolves (19 + 35)

53 Palace (21 + 32)

52 Newcastle United (35 + 17)

49 Chelsea (24 + 25)

Yes, in this alternative Premier League table ranked by number of goals in each club’s matches, Chelsea the only team keeping Newcastle United off rock bottom.

Chelsea have broken all Premier League spending records this season BUT their fans are seeing less goals than any other PL fanbase in the PL games they are watching.

Worth noting though that whilst Newcastle United are only one place above Chelsea in this alternative table, Eddie Howe’s side have scored 11 more goals than Chelsea AND conceded eight goals less than the Stamford Bridge club.

