Opinion

Callum Wilson dilemma

I would have had Callum Wilson in my starting eleven for Wolves on Sunday.

That was before I read that the Athletic’s George Caulkin said he has good information that Wilson is still not fully training.

Four months on from the ludicrously timed World Cup kicking off in tiny little Qatar, and our Newcastle United number 9 it seems, is still nowhere near being fit enough for the rigours of Premier League football, week in, week out.

Callum Wilson was almost anonymous, apart from wasting a golden opportunity in our last match against Man City.

Another excellent chance for Wilson in our previous league game at St James’ Park, where he allowed Alisson in the Liverpool goal to save it, when he should have been given no chance.

I also thought Callum Wilson was probably our least effective player at Wembley but I was still wanting to see him selected for the impending visit of Wolves.

Over the years, I have seen players such as Macdonald, Cole and Goddard, have barren runs when they couldn’t buy a goal.

However, if this latest snippet of information by the usually ever reliable George Caulkin is true, there is no way I can see that Callum Wilson can be seriously considered as a starter for both of Newcastle United’s games before the next international break.

The World Cup was a turning point in Callum Wilson’s season and it could now prove a pivotal one with regards to his career on Tyneside.

Wilson has had some tremendous games and scored some wonderful goals for us since joining from Bournemouth back in 2020.

Unfortunately, we just never have seen enough of him in the famous stripes.

Alexander Isak isn’t an out and out number 9 but he is a technically better footballer than Wilson and is going to have to be played to his strengths. He is a very mobile forward who can come deep and has the ability to pull defenders out pf position in the final third. He has already showed that when a decent chance is presented, he is more than capable of filling any goalscoring void.

I nicknamed him the ‘Rolls Royce’ after only watching him play a couple of times at the beginning of the season.

Isak looked like one again when he came on to replace Wilson against Manchester City. He ran Pep Guardiola’s expensively assembled defenders a merry dance in what was a splendid cameo performance.

Eddie Howe I’m sure, will know best and take everything into account.

Personally, I think now is the time for Alexander Isak to be let loose, and if he can also stay fit, I would like to see Alain Saint Maximin giving a free role behind the front man.

There can be no passengers from now until the end of the season.

Newcastle United are still in with a great shout for a Champions League place and a top six finish should certainly be achieved if the players can start putting away the numerous chances we are creating.

Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday won’t be an easy nut to crack but I have a feeling that the headlines on Monday morning could well be… ‘Isak dances with Wolves’

HTL

