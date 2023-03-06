News

Bruno Guimaraes reaffirms his love and commitment to Newcastle United and the fans

Bruno Guimaraes is the Newcastle United talisman.

The Brazilian midfielder returning from suspension for these past two games but not quite able to help Newcastle to positive results against the two Manchester clubs.

Bruno Guimaraes most definitely wears his heart on his sleeve.

After picking up the 2022 North East Player of The Year award on Sunday night, Bruno G reaffirming his love and commitment to Newcastle United and the fans.

Bruno Guimaraes via his personal Twitter account – 6 March 2023:

“When I said yes to Newcastle, I was sure I was choosing a big project.

“From the bottom of my heart, I didn’t expected to live the wonderful things I’m living here.

“Respect for the team, love for the fans and each day feeling more at home.

“Thanks for everyone that made possible to live all of this.”

Newcastle United official announcement – 5 March 2023:

‘Bruno Guimaraes was presented with the North East Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year award for 2022 at a star-studded ceremony at Ramside Hall Hotel and Golf Club, near Durham, on Sunday evening.

The Brazil international became the 43rd recipient of the award – previously won by the likes of Alan Shearer, Kevin Keegan, Les Ferdinand, Shay Given and Peter Beardsley as well as Guimaraes’ current team-mates Allan Saint-Maximin, Fabian Schär, Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Ritchie – following a fantastic first 12 months as a Newcastle United player.

He arrived from Lyon in January 2022 with the Magpies in the Premier League relegation zone but his outstanding performances helped to inspire Eddie Howe’s team to an improbable midtable finish before pushing for European football this term, as well as reaching the Carabao Cup final.

Guimarães also represented the club and his country at the World Cup in Qatar, making two appearances for Brazil in the tournament. Sunderland striker Ross Stewart came second in the voting by journalists in the region, with Kieran Trippier third.

Alan Shearer, Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe, first team coach Simon Weatherstone, Academy director Steve Harper and sporting director Dan Ashworth also attended the ceremony, while Guimarães was joined by his parents, Dick and Márcia, and partner Ana as he received the award.

Long-serving former Magpies physio Derek Wright, who retired last summer after an incredible 38 years of service to the club, was also honoured on the night, sponsored by William Hill. He was presented with the Bob Cass Award in recognition of his significant contribution to football in the North East.

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson won the Young Player of the Year award while Durham Women’s Sarah Robson was the winner of the Women’s Player of the Year award for a second successive year.

The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation Personality of the Year award was presented to Jill Scott, who was part of the England Lionesses team which won last summer’s European Championships as well as being crowned Queen of the Jungle in 2022’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, and the achievements of non-league Gateshead and Marske United, who both won promotion last season, were also recognised.’

