Bruno Guimaraes in talks with Newcastle United about new deal – Report

Newcastle United are now in talks with Bruno Guimaraes about a new contract, according to media in Brazil.

The midfielder signed for Newcastle United at the end of January 2022, with a £35m transfer fee guaranteed, plus £6.65m in potential add-ons. Those add-ons widely reported at the time to be all but entirely dependent on NUFC avoiding relegation last season.

Bruno Guimaraes signed a four and a half year deal with Newcastle United, up to the end of June 2026.

IG Esporte in Brazil are now reporting that Bruno / his representatives are now in talks with Newcastle on a new deal after his superb contribution so far.

His form these past 13 months seeing Real Madrid and many other clubs credited with interest.

IG Esporte state that a significant pay rise will be forthcoming if a new deal is agreed. Which if it does see agreement reached, will no doubt in return see Bruno Guimaraes extend the length of his contract beyond the current 30 June 2026 mark.

Back when Bruno Guimaraes signed 13 months ago, this is what Eddie Howe and the midfielder had to say.

Eddie Howe – 20 January 2022:

“Bruno is a hugely exciting talent and has been one of our primary targets so I’m delighted to secure him. He strengthens the group immediately ready for the challenge ahead.

“He has been one of the standout performers in France and is a full international for Brazil so I have no doubt our supporters will really enjoy watching him. We look forward to welcoming him to the club on his return from international duty.”

Bruno Guimaraes giving his first club interview and speaking with journalist at his press conference – February 2022:

“We are going to be a club with big power in world football.

“The owners were very up front [when we had talks], that this season the idea is to stay in the Premier League.

“However, in the future, the main objective in the seasons to come, is to be in the Champions League and eventually to win the Champions League.

“I’m very happy and I’d like to thank the fans for their affection and all the messages they sent me.

“I hope we can have a great second half of the season.

“I’m really excited, it has always been my dream to play in the Premier League.

“This is a club with a fascinating project, great tradition and passionate fans.

“I’m 100% focused on doing my best and my objective [this season] is to remain in the Premier League, we know it is difficult, but we have a really good team and we have made some good signings this season.

“I’m aiming to go to the World Cup [in Qatar in November / December] and fans can be rest assured that I will give my all on the pitch.

“It is very very beautiful this stadium [St James Park] and I am very happy to be here.”

