Brazil squad named – Advantage Newcastle United

The latest Brazil squad has been named.

Ramon Menezes naming 23 players.

Eight Premier League players amongst those included.

The Brazil squad set to get together in the final couple of weeks of March, with a friendly against Morocco on 25 March as the main focus of their international fortnight.

This is the 23 man squad named by Ramon Menezes, he is the caretaker boss for Brazil as they look for a new permanent head coach / manager, with Tite having left after the Qatar World Cup:



Looking at this Brazil squad, I make it advantage Newcastle United.

Bruno Guimaraes not included, plus no surprise call-up for Joelinton.

This will allow Eddie Howe to have his two key midfielders to work with ahead of what could be a real key match on Sunday 2 April.

That match at St James’ Park against Man U, who DO have Casemiro and Antony named in this latest Brazil squad.

