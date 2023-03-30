News

BBC Sport pundit spot on with comments and analysis on Newcastle United and Manchester United

Some interesting comments from this BBC Sport pundit on Newcastle United.

Chris Sutton speaking ahead of Eddie Howe and his team taking on Manchester United.

A win for Newcastle United would be massive, knowing that if victorious against Man U at St James’ Park, they will then go above Erik ten Hag’s team who are currently third.

Current Premier League table ahead of Newcastle United v Manchester United and the other matches in this next PL round of games:

Chris Sutton very much on the money with his Newcastle United and Manchester United comments ahead of this massive match.

The BBC Sport pundit declaring ‘I’ve been wrong about Manchester United a few times this season but I don’t think their form has been that great recently, whatever their results have been like. They were very fortunate to recover to beat Fulham in the FA Cup last time out, and that was not the only time recently where they got away with it a bit – they have not been at their best for a while.’

The fact is, so many journalists, pundits etc have gone way overboard in a positive way about the Man U form, whilst going overboard in a negative way about Newcastle United’s results.

Bottom line is that if Newcastle United win on Sunday, then they would go above Man U in the Premier League form table (last six PL matches) AND most importantly, go up to third and above them in the full Premier League table as well.

These past six games have included Man U playing five teams fighting relegation, four of those five at home. Whilst the game that wasn’t against a relegation struggler, saw them hammered 7-0 at Anfield.

As I say, if Newcastle United win on Sunday, they will go above Man U on goal difference in the full PL table and in the form one for the most recent six matches, NUFC would have ten points compared to eight for MUFC.

Whilst as for the longer Premier League form table, since the 0-0 draw between the two clubs at Old Trafford back in October 2022…

An NUFC victory on Sunday at St James’ Park would mean in their 17 PL matches since that Old Trafford game, Newcastle United would have have picked up 35 points.

In comparison, Man U would have played 18 PL games since the Old Trafford game and picked up 34 points.

I think the reality is that this longer form suggests there is very little between the two teams.

However, if you then look at the very recent form, Newcastle United back in their stride with good performances and deserved wins over Wolves and Forest in their last two PL matches.

Whilst in comparison, Man U having that shocking seven goal collapse at Anfield and then lucky to get a draw against rock bottom Southampton.

If you factor in Casemiro suspended, Eriksen having been missing since January and doubts over Rashford’s availability…

Then Eddie Howe very much the one on the up at the moment and with what appears to be pretty much all of his first team contenders set to be available, with the exception of Miguel Almiron.

With home advantage as well, I’m really looking forward to this one.

Chris Sutton predicts a 2-1 home win and just so long as no nightmare goals like the Rashford lucky deflection at Wembley, Newcastle United can do the business on Sunday.

Chris Sutton talking to BBC Sport:

“It would still not surprise me at all if Erik ten Hag’s side went to St James’ Park and won but this is an enormous game in the fight for the top four and I am expecting Newcastle United to rise to the occasion.

“I like the way the Magpies play and, although they have not always turned that into goals, they’ve had more of a cutting edge since Alexander Isak returned to full fitness. I have a feeling the Sweden striker will make the difference again here.

“Prediction is: Newcastle United 2 Manchester United 1”

