BBC Sport pundit Premier League table based on his predictions vs the reality…

BBC Sport have published a Premier League table with a difference.

It is based on the predictions of their pundit Chris Sutton, compared to the actual reality.

Each round of Premier League matches, the BBC Sport pundit predicts the result of every game, alongside a guest celebrity that changes each time.

As we move into the April matches after the international break, this is how the Premier League table looks in reality:

Whilst this is how it would look based on BBC Sport pundit Chris Sutton’s predictions, if they’d all came true:

I have to say, he hasn’t done too bad. Especially when you compare Chris Sutton to the embarrassment that was Mark Lawrenson.

Since getting (very belatedly!) moved on, Lawrenson has complained about how unfair that decision was BUT for football fans it was BBC Sport doing what they should have done many many years ago. Mark Lawrenson so unprofessional, as for quite literally years on end he refused to predict Liverpool losing any match, no matter how badly they were playing or who the opposition was.

Looking at this table above based on the Chris Sutton predictions, the clubs that are in positions furthest away from the actual reality, he has West Ham eight places higher than the reality and Chelsea seven higher, whilst Fulham are six positions lower than the true PL table.

After that though you have Man U and Palace who are each four places ‘wrong’ but then nobody else more than three places wrong due to his predictions.

I think that when Chris Sutton isn’t working with Robbie Savage he is actually not too bad as a pundit…however, when Robbie Savage isn’t working with Chris Sutton he is still Robbie Savage!

