Opinion

BBC Sport pundit comments on the money with Newcastle United comments

Some interesting comments from this BBC Sport pundit on Newcastle United.

Chris Sutton speaking ahead of Eddie Howe and his team taking on Nottingham Forest.

A win for Newcastle United would be massive, if they could go into this international break with consecutive victories. Knowing that then if also winning their first game at April (against Man U) at St James’ Park, they would then go above Man U who are currently third.

For Nottingham Forest as well, their need for points is just as important but at the other end of the table.

Forest are fourteenth but only two points above the drop zone.

Chris Sutton very much on the ball, telling BBC Sport just how important the win over Wolves was for Newcastle United.

On top of that though, Newcastle played some excellent football, could and should have been two or three up by the break, then whilst losing their way a bit as Wolves had a twenty minutes decent spell, it was NUFC dominant again in the final stages after Wolves got very lucky with the equaliser. Eddie Howe now getting a bit more strength in depth and the fact he could bring on Wilson and especially Almiron from the bench, massively helped ensure the deserved three points.

Whilst Newcastle United were getting back into winning form, Forest were lucky to lose only 3-1 against Tottenham. As well as the defeat and poor performance, Steve Cooper saw another three injuries picked up, on top of an already lengthy injury list.

Forest have picked up 20 of their 26 points at The City Ground and haven’t lost at home since mid-September.

However, I think there is a lot of room for optimism that Newcastle United can end that run. Certainly if playing like they did in that first half against Wolves.

Brennan Johnson has been Forest’s best player and biggest threat by a distance this season, scoring seven of the twenty goals scored by Forest players. They have only scored 21 goals (one an own goal) and Johnson looks all but sure to be missing tonight, after having been subbed with a groin problem in that Spurs defeat.

Forest picked up ten points in a four game run in January / early February but that has been followed by no wins and only two points from the last five matches, conceding 12 goals in these last five games.

Before Worrall scored a late consolation against Spurs, Brennan Johnson has scored five of the seven goals Forest had managed in their last six games.

Chris Sutton predicts a 1-0 away win and just so long as no nightmare goals like that Trippier slip and gift on Sunday, you have to think Newcastle are capable of keeping a clean sheet and scoring one or two goals of their own.

Chris Sutton talking to BBC Sport:

“This is such a big game, at both ends of the table.

“Newcastle had lost a bit of ground in the race for the top four before they beat Wolves last weekend.

“They got a bit lucky, because Wolves could have had a penalty and their goalkeeper Nick Pope could have been sent off if it was given, but it was an important result for them.

“Forest, meanwhile, were well beaten at Tottenham. Their performance was so disappointing, and they were very lucky to get a goal – they barely had an attack.

“Steve Cooper’s side rely so much on their home form because their results on the road have been terrible, but it means they are under pressure to get points here, and I think that might begin to tell.

“It smells a bit like a draw to me, but Newcastle need the win and Forest can’t play Chris Wood [who is on loan from the Magpies] and also have issues at the back.

“Forest haven’t lost at the City Ground in the league since the middle of September but I think that run ends here.

“Prediction: Nottingham Forest 0 Newcastle United 1”

