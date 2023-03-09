News

BBC Sport pundit comments on Newcastle United chances – Pride and Positivity

Some interesting comments from this BBC Sport pundit on Newcastle United.

Chris Sutton speaking ahead of Eddie Howe and his team taking on Wolves.

Newcastle United needing the win to get back on track in terms of competing for a top four place, whilst Wolves still trying to pull clear of relegation trouble.

Chris Sutton very much on the ball, telling BBC Sport that whilst very recent results haven’t gone their way, Newcastle United have still been playing well, up to the final third.

Indeed, still plenty of chances created by Eddie Howe’s side in those recent matches, so maybe you could narrow it down further to in front of goal rather than final third.

Wolves have only managed two wins and nine goals in their 13 Premier League away games so far. The two wins coming away at fellow relegation strugglers Everton and Southampton.

In comparison, Newcastle United have only lost once at home and before that defeat to Liverpool had scored 19 goals and conceded just six at St James’ Park in the previous 11.

Wolves did pull off a great win (for themselves AND Newcastle !) in their last game, a 1-0 victory at Molineux over Spurs.

However, it looks like Tottenham had a touch of the Newcastles, as they had 21 shots (eight for Wolves) and twice as many corners (eight v four) but couldn’t score a goal.

If Eddie Howe’s players can get a goal or two, then I think every confidence Newcastle United can keep a clean sheet and get a vital win.

Chris Sutton talking to BBC Sport:

“Newcastle need to get back on track after five games without a win in all competitions, but they have not scored for 315 minutes now and that lack of bite is their biggest problem.

“They created some chances against Manchester City last week, but they really need someone to start putting them away if they are going to stay in the hunt for a top-four place.

“I don’t think Eddie Howe’s side are feeling sorry for themselves, because they are still playing well up until the final third.

“Their fans are proud of their efforts this season and will really get behind them here too, which will help.

“Wolves got a great win over Tottenham last week but they are not out of trouble yet.

“They will make life difficult for Newcastle but I am still going for a home win – albeit a very narrow one.

“Prediction: Newcastle 1 Wolves 0”

