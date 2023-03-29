Opinion

BBC Sport journalist doing his bit for the Premier League Septic Six when covering Newcastle United

This BBC Sport journalist on Tuesday, was doing his bit for the good of the Premier League Septic Six.

This followed the appearance of Richard Masters before the DCMS Select Committee.

BBC Sport journalist Dan Roan trying desperately to sensationalise another boring day at the office, as far as Masters was probably concerned anyway.

The gutless press are still desperate to talk about LIV golf, Newcastle United, the Saudi Arabia PIF and MBS in the same conversations.

However, their main beef is the simple fact that the English football club that the Saudi Arabia PIF purchased a controlling interest in, just didn’t happen to be Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal or Spurs.

They spitefully just cannot stop whingeing about the Saudi Arabian PIF investing in poor little old Newcastle United.

Clive Efford MP yesterday asked Richard Masters a daft question about whether the EPL would be ‘revisiting’ and investigating the matter of the Newcastle United takeover. The Premier League boss making clear that if asked about any Premier League club, he couldn’t comment on whether or not they were being investigated for potential breaches of PL rules. Masters stating that Premier League officials can only put something in the public domain if/when a PL club is charged with any alleged breaches of their rules AND then a public statement when an independent panel has reached its conclusions on whether the alleged breaches of rules have been found to have happened or not.

This comes after it was stated in court papers in America with regards to the LIV golf tour, that Newcastle United Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan is listed as a Government Minister (something which has been readily available on public record for years and indeed it is a PIF legal requirement to be at Saudi Government Minister level, if taking on the role of PIF Governor).

Efford’s question was answered by Richard Masters with a legitimate and sensible reply but that didn’t stop Dan Roan from joining in with many others in the media.

Saudi Arabia don’t just do golf and football (as the likes of Jonjo Shelvey did at Newcastle United for a season or two…).

They also put on spectacular Grands Prix, and they are quickly turning Riyadh into the new Las Vegas when it comes to mega match-ups in the boxing industry.

I need not go further as we all know the dance and the tune.

The jealous bar stewards have always had it in for us up here.

I cannot wait now for Sunday’s game against Manchester United.

Their own ‘Fakeover’ is now causing the scribes and gloryhunting supporters sleepless nights.

They yearn for their Qatari Prince to come and bail them out and deliver marquee footballers from all around the globe.

In the eyes and minds of the likes of the BBC Sport man and his ilk, is all okay because it is the ‘right’ United, or one of the other self-entitled clubs.

I despise every single one of them.

