Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after win against Nottingham Forest

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s win against Nottingham Forest at The City Ground.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A little different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, politics (almost) completely absent amongst the comments.

Instead we have a minority of trolls / Mackems in the comments trying to spoil this excellent Newcastle United performance and win, with some desperate comments.

Some kind of progress…

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, with Forest fans and the odd Newcastle supporter also contributing…

‘Genuinely Baffled by the inconsistency in offside rule.

How can the 1st defender who tried to clear not be a deliberate touch? He can put that ball anywhere…..

The second defender, is also a very deliberate touch that bounces off the attacker

Justice done in the end.’

‘Newcastle were brilliant, much deserved win.

But Can someone please explain to me how that goal for Newcastle is offside? I genuinely cant for the life of me understand it.

Two defenders played the ball before it hit Longstaff and went to Isak, who definitely isn’t off. I’m baffled.’

‘Neutral but that was a fully deserved win and justice after one of the most bizarre VAR decisions with the supposed offside.

Forest look in real trouble on that performance, they barely created anything all game.’

‘Good to see the Toons win..Forest are a dirty lot.

‘Isak has some moves! Newcastle investment starting to come good.’

‘The fa will do anything to help Liverpool get top four. Just watch them get another shambolic penalty decision this weekend.’

‘Gutsy win by Newcastle away and they still have a shot at CL. Rest up so you can have a real battle against Man United once you come back. Good luck to you guys and great job fighting back from 1-0 down.’

‘Of course the goal was disallowed for offside – it wasn’t Liverpool who scored it.’

‘(Spurs fan) I was hoping you was going to slip up there, but that was a fully deserved win. Congratulations the toon!’

‘Few more wins like that, away from home, will cement your position in Europe next season.

Get ready for a European adventure..’

‘It’s so refreshing to see Chelsea and Liverpool being pushed out of the so called big six and to see spuds being chased down is great, long may this kind of change continue.’

‘As a 57 year old fan I’ll happily accept the hate we get nowadays it’s much better then the pat on the head patronising rubbish we’ve had for years.’

‘Well played Newcastle, from a Saints fan.’

‘Neutral fan

Newcastle fans are top drawer fantastic support

Great game coming up v Man Utd should be great viewing.’

‘Ive been a City fan for 5 decades but that was so deserved. After Tierneys performance tonight I no longer understand the offside rule.

Have a lot of respect for Forest but some of those tackles in the first half – shameful.’

‘Would have been daylight robbery if Newcastle hadn’t got 3 points.

Aside from the goal ruled out by VAR which went againt natural justice, that Notts Forest ended that game with 11 players was incredible. A nasty team. Yellows started coming out in the last 10 min but assaults by Ayew on Schar, Yates on Willock and Shelvey on Guimaraes in the first 20 minutes were all bad yellow card challenges.’

‘Thank you Newcastle from a Leeds fan.

Love to watch the Geordie fans. Proper supporters.’

‘Great to see a traditional top club doing well again. Well done newcastle. Breaking up the manc and London monopoly.

Wolves supporter.’

‘Neutral but really glad Newcastle got that winner after being robbed by VAR. I was really impressed by Isak.’

‘My praise goes out to Eddie Howe, he has done a remarkable job at Newcastle.’

‘I’m a West Ham fan and I have nothing but praise for Eddie Howe. Newcastle are doing exceptionally well and it would be great if Howe can take this forward to the next level or even two. That really is the most difficult thing though, as Liverpool this season are proving.

I also hope that Howe stays well away from the poison chalice of the England Manager’s job!’

‘Newcastle play lively football, best team I’ve seen this year at home, great fans.

I’m still hopeful we will stay up.’

‘Dear Newcastle,

The whole country is willing you to finish above LiVARpool.

England expects. A nation awaits.’

‘Great to see Elliot Anderson in the side ,on loan at the gas 2021-22 and got us up.

Shame his goal was chalked off ,wish him all the best UTG.’

‘Thanks Newcastle from a Saint and well done, yep we’re still odds on to go down, but if we beat Spurs tomorrow, there will still be hope.

Isak looks a really decent player, I hope you get the 4th spot and we do you a favour tomorrow.’

‘As an Arsenal supporter. I’m very happy for Newcastle proper team proper fans. Hope Forest stay up too!!’

‘Newcastle will choke, well choke more, they scraped a last minute win to not make that the 7th draw in 8 games.’

‘If there is actually a genuine Forest supporter that thought they deserved anything from that game, wobble your head. The Toon should have won that match 5-1 and the 1 is being generous.’

‘(Leicester fan) Based on performances so far…… looks like Forest, Bournemouth and Southampton will all be heading back to the Championship.

All three have had their moments but few and far between.

Cherry on the top would be Newcastle finishing 4th and Geordie hordes going on a CL Euro adventure next season. Shirtless with huge tattooed bellies walking down the streets of Milan, Paris, Barcelona & Madrid.’

‘I don’t like rooting for Saudi FC but Forest are a horrible side who wouldn’t be missed if they got relegated.’

‘I’m a Liverpool fan but honestly hope that Newcastle get top 4. The PL has been too much of a closed shop for years. Not happy about where their money comes from but could say that about PSG, Man City and more. I think our hopes lie in the week after the break ends.’

‘Forest back in big trouble – need to drop Shelvey we’ve gone from looking compact and solid to headless chickens because he has no legs and leaves massive gaps. Looks at Forest records since he joined and the games he’s started – it’s abysmal.’

“It was the first time this season Newcastle had come from behind to win in the Premier League…” Yes, because they rarely go behind. Typically lazy journalism from the BBC as usual.’

‘If it had not been for the referee bottling it Forest could have & should have received 4 bookings in the first 12 minutes !!

As for Shelvey – his sole objective was to follow Bruno G around the pitch & kick him at every opportunity !!

Dirty side !!’

‘If I were to put money on which teams would complete the top four along with Arsenal and Man City, then it would be Man Utd and Newcastle, that I’d back.

Difficult to see Spurs maintaining their current position, whilst Liverpool are uncharacteristically vulnerable to slipping up. Eddie Howe’s team have started to find a little form, are scoring goals again and look a decent shout for fourth now.’

‘Newcastle deserved win…after Citeh, best side I’ve seen at the CG this season.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Nottingham Forest 1 Newcastle 2 – Friday 17 March 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 45+2, 90+3 pen

Forest:

Dennis 26

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Forest 39% (47%) Newcastle 61% (53%)

Total shots were Forest 5 (2) Newcastle 15 (6)

Shots on target were Forest 3 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Forest 3 (1) Newcastle 7 (2)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Attendance: 29,362 (Newcastle 2,900)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Murphy (Ritchie 84), Isak, Saint-Maximin (Anderson 45)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Lewis, Wilson

