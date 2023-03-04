Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Interesting on Newcastle United after Manchester City defeat

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s defeat to Manchester City at The Etihad.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A little different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, politics (almost) completely absent amongst the comments.

Instead we have a minority of trolls / Mackems in the comments trying to be on the wind up about Newcastle United losing away to the reigning champions.

Some kind of progress…

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, with Man City fans and the odd Newcastle supporter also contributing…

‘Got to say a great win against a very tough opposition, also how well Grealish is now playing and fitting in more now, plus the brilliance of Foden but a special mention for Nathan Ake,what a attitude and application and what a very good season he’s having so far, a testament to sticking at it,working hard and getting your rewards.’

‘As if I saw a fan saying Newcastle are down and out and need a new manager on the text feed…I swear these people must have started supporting the Toon last month or something. Do they not remember how bad things were? Mike Ashley, Steve Bruce, Steve McClaren, Alain Pardeaux…from relegation certainties to top 4 contenders in a single season. Count your blessings.’

‘A big thank you to all the Newcastle fans that joined in with the minute’s applause on 6 minutes at today’s game in memory of 6 year old Milly Rose. A credit to the football family, and a credit to Newcastle.’

‘Newcastle need a good quality center forward next season, or maybe 2.

They’ve still got the best defense in the PL but they need to score more goals.

Some of them draws could’ve turned into wins with a decent strike force.’

‘Arsenal fan here, well played City.

I get so tired of the “money” comments on here. Everyone spends money, but it depends how you spend it. Look at the money Everton, Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, Man Utd have spent over the years! They have all spent crazy amounts of money!’

‘Newcastle you better pull your finger out.

we dont want varpool to sneak in top 4.’

‘In all honesty the most boring game i have watched, really brutal football, newcastle are just large bodies with zero football skill.’

‘Newcastle absolutely rubbish up front…mid table team with those strikers.’

‘Newcastle not seeing enough yellow cards for their fouls. Are they supplying subsidised gas to officials?’

‘Is it any coincidence Newcastle have gone rubbish since they bought the serial loser Gordon?’

‘As a neutral and a fan of “football” it was a pleasure to watch Foden play today. N’Castle had their chances and could have nicked the points on a different day. I enjoyed the game as a whole the only negative being the way Grealish constantly threw himself to the ground in an overly theatrical fashion… He’s an embarrassment to his teammates, his club and the game of football itself..’

’24 games in last season we had 22 pts 4th btm, 1 year on 24 games in 5th place 41pts what a brilliant year we have had.

Eddie, the owners, the City is now totally United, the team transformed, building for the future, it’s early days, with further investment the squad depth will improve. Man City showed clinical finishing we wasted 3 great opportunities, everything is possible going forward.

HTL.’

‘Eddie has done a great job to get Newcastle competitive again, but for what the owners expect to achieve they need someone else to take them to the next level. Tuchel should be offered the job.’

‘Newcastle played well, but easy to see why they have won so few games.’

‘Superb result against a very good Newcastle side, well done Josep & the reigning Premier League champions!’

‘Always great to see Saudi Arabia lose. I used to quite like Newcastle United, when they existed. A real shame to see them replaced by a sportswashing project.’

‘The likes of Joelinton, Longstaff and Guimares should try a career in rugby, utterly clueless and too defensive minded to spot and play an accurate pass.

I blame Howe for the defeat, leaving out progressive minded players like Willock for bullies.

Deserved to lose and should be nowhere in top four.’

‘As a City fan can l just point out Newcastle and their fans are not horrible.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester City 2 Newcastle United 0 – Saturday 4 March 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Man City:

Foden 15, Bernardo Silva 67

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man City 57% (56%) Newcastle 43% (44%)

Total shots were Man City 11 (6) Newcastle 5 (2)

Shots on target were Man City 3 (1) Newcastle 2 (0)

Corners were Man City 8 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Botman, Burn (Targett 87), Longstaff (Willock 63), Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 77), Gordon (ASM 62), Wilson (Isak 63)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Ritchie, Manquillo, Anderson

