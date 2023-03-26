Opinion

Attendances of Premier League clubs on final day of 1994 – Fascinating and surprising…

The last day of 1994 for Premier League clubs.

The traditional Saturday edition of Match of the Day was cancelled.

With the final round of games that year falling on New Year’s Eve, the BBC instead prioritised somewhat of a tradition in itself at the time, the Clive James New Year’s Eve show. However, they then didn’t even use BBC2 for MOTD, lest it displace a documentary about Woodstock 94.

Sky, the anti-traditionalists of televisual football presentation, stepped in, gleefully, to preserve it. Its promotion with Mr Cholmondley-Warner style voice over reflecting as much. The multi-colour Sky coverage set against a black and white Its A Wonderful Life style backdrop.

You wondered if this might be the future. Ford Escort presenting The Matches Today or something hosted by old Wheeze Keys. More Desmond Morris then Des Lynam.

The previous (1993/94) season’s New Year’s Day episode of Match of the Day showed the beginning of a title race with (ended the season as runners-up) Blackburn starting to chip away at Manchester United’s seemingly unassailable lead, with a 1-0 win at Villa following leaders Manchester United’ draw earlier with Leeds.

Now for the TV networks the roles were reversed, with Blackburn (ended this time as champions) this time the leaders.

Our game at Norwich was to be one of the two main games, Newcastle United were fourth in the table going into that match.

Andy Marshall in the Norwich goal playing the first (full) and best game of his career, as he as well as the post, denied us time and time again, in what was one of our better performances of late and the most frustrating because of it. Only former canary Ruel Fox converting from the penalty spot, after a spate of misses by others during the season, breached them after their two early goals (quite literally, the first was 12.01pm, the second at 12.10).

Notoriously unambitiously owned Norwich went up to sixth with that win. Incredibly, they would be relegated with games to spare and ended up rock bottom of the table. Eat your heart out Mike Ashley.

As an early kick-off, we then had the expectancy of likely suffering through the 3pm games of the other contenders. The most that could be hoped for was dropped points somewhere.

Particularly interesting was seeing how fellow probable pretenders Liverpool got on at Leeds after our recent test and professional looking 0-0 draw there days earlier. But a sneakily taken Redknapp free-kick gave them a cheap lead, abetted by poor handling from Lukic letting the ball squirm through him. Naturally he had pulled off a splendid save to deny Steve Howey in the exact same goal a few days earlier in a goalless draw. Any comparison felt skewered now. A late goal for Liverpool sealed a 0-2 win. Going above us into third in doing so.

We lost more ground on the certain title contenders, though only a point on Manchester United who were held at Southampton. Blackburn predictably just slogged on with a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace. Sherwood with the goal and an easy link to Nottingham Forest just behind us who were comfortably beaten at West Ham which at least spared us dropping as low as fifth.

Elsewhere, having famously failed to score since his arrival in 1992, his previous contribution being to smash in the clinching goal for Denmark to win the 1992 European Championships – John Jensen broke his Arsenal duck with a nice curling effort to equalise against QPR before a raft of empty seats in the 32,393 gate at Highbury (they’d had a crowd of 38,301 when Man U visited in the November), their fans unable to bear a mediocre league season. Your heart had to go out to the current and defending European Cup Winners Cup holders.

Though that was still double that gate Chelsea got. Just 16,105.

Its not remarked upon much these days because it wasn’t remarkable for them…

The other 16,000 that materialised then vanished after the last home game against Man United could catch their team (whoever that was) on Sky a few hours later (the five Chelsea home crowds in late 1994 / early 1995 were 27,050 v Liverpool on 18 December, 31,161 v Man U on 26 December, 16,105 v Wimbledon on 31 December, 17,285 v Sheff Wed on 14 January, 17,890 v Forest on 25 January).

The results and attendances for all Premier League clubs on 31 December 1994 were:

Norwich 2-1 Newcastle (22,172)

Arsenal 1-3 QPR (32,393)

Chelsea 1-1 Wimbledon (16,105)

Coventry 0-4 Spurs (25,659)

Crystal Palace 0-1 Blackburn (14,232)

Everton 4-1 Ipswich (25,659)

Leeds 0-2 Liverpool (38,563)

Leicester 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday (20,624)

Manchester City 2-2 Aston Villa (22,513)

Southampton 2-2 Manchester United (15,204)

West Ham 3-1 Nottingham Forest (20,664)

The Sky New Year’s Eve 1994 replacement Match of The Day show didn’t feel quite right.

It was on at an earlier time to which we’d become accustomed (ITV executives didn’t take notes for future reference). The graphics, albeit familiar, seemed more garish, the Sky logo in the top corner loomed large. Neither Goals on Sunday nor Match of The Day. Something was just off. Adverts of course and their studios at HQ never felt right until the following season.

Match of The Day returned a few days later with our home match against Manchester City (goalless draw) as the main game.

The 1994/95 final Premier League table:

Whilst the first Match of the Day Live of the season would be broadcast from St James’ Park the following Sunday, the FA Cup game against Blackburn (1-1 draw).

