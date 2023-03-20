News

Astonishing stats show just how completely dominant Newcastle United were against Nottingham Forest

A new report has been published showing Premier League stats from the weekend.

This includes analysis of Newcastle United’s visit to Nottingham Forest.

The home side at that point hadn’t lost a home game since mid-September, some six months between defeats once Eddie Howe’s side had done the business.

We all saw with out own eyes just how dominant Newcastle United were on Friday night, quite incredible as an away side in the Premier League.

These are the stats that help back up what we all saw…

This table is from TheOther14 who specialise in stats featuring clubs who aren’t the usual suspects (Premier League ‘Big Six’)

As you can see, Newcastle United (31) had more than five (FIVE!) times as many touches of the ball in the opposition penalty area as home side Nottingham Forest had (6) in the NUFC penalty area.

The other teams in this table showed each club’s touches in the opposing penalty area against the following opposition this weekend:

Wolves (38) v Leeds (16)

Villa (37) v Bournemouth (24)

Arsenal v Palace (21)

Southampton (29) v Spurs

Brentford (29) v Leicester (19)

Chelsea v Everton (16)

The Newcastle United defending has been superb all season, the keeper and back four in particular BUT credit to the whole team as well, the way NUFC control so many games and are the dominant team.

Yes Sven Botman made a bad mistake BUT at the same time I reckon only around one in twenty times would Dennis have managed that finish. A bit like the Trippier one against Wolves, it just feels like any error that is made at the moment by a Newcastle player, ends up getting fully punished.

Overall though the defending is still immense and proved by restricting Forest to just half a dozen touches in our box in the entire match.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Nottingham Forest 1 Newcastle 2 – Friday 17 March 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 45+2, 90+3 pen

Forest:

Dennis 26

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Forest 39% (47%) Newcastle 61% (53%)

Total shots were Forest 5 (2) Newcastle 15 (6)

Shots on target were Forest 3 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Forest 3 (1) Newcastle 7 (2)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Attendance: 29,362 (Newcastle 2,900)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Murphy (Ritchie 84), Isak, Saint-Maximin (Anderson 45)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Lewis, Wilson

(Match Report – Hooters on London Road provides a perfect halfway house between the City Ground and Nottingham centre – Read HERE)

(Nottingham Forest 1 Newcastle 2 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Go HERE)

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Nottingham Forest 1 Newcastle 2 – Ready HERE)

(Watch official Nottingham Forest 1 Newcastle 2 match highlights HERE – Goals, excitement, controversy)

(Official Newcastle United injury update following Friday’s 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest – Read HERE)

(BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after win against Nottingham Forest – Read HERE)

(Good morning Tyneside! Just look at that Premier League table now…Read HERE)

(Gary Neville tackles the controversy after Nottingham Forest 1 Newcastle 2 – Read HERE)

(Nottingham Forest 1 Newcastle 2 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

