As a Newcastle United fan these would be the dreams coming true to end the season

As a Newcastle United fan, this has been a great season.

Watching excellent football, regularly winning, very rarely losing, what is not to like?

Yes, silverware isn’t quite within touching distance just yet and no Newcastle United fan is set to be wearing a commemorative Premier League champions shirt this summer, however, it is just so brilliant to once again have NUFC competitive again.

The decade and a half at St James’ Park before these past 18 months or so, needs absolutely no introduction.

As we head into these final eight weeks of the season and 12 NUFC matches, this is how the Premier League table is looking:

As has been mentioned countless times, if Newcastle United win on Sunday, then we move ahead of Tottenham and Manchester United into third place.

That is when, for sure, any Newcastle United fan can definitely be able to dream of what could be possible by the time we reach the very end of this 2022/23 Premier League season exactly eight weeks after playing / defeating…Man U.

I have been thinking about what my dream scenario would be when we reach the end of this season, as a Newcastle United fan.

The best thing of all about what follows below is that it isn’t impossible and indeed in most cases, very possible…

My perfect 2022/23 season ending as a Newcastle United fan:

Newcastle United

With 36 points still for Eddie Howe’s team to play for and ‘only’ 22 points adrift of Arsenal, I could say my dream is still to win the title, however, I am keeping this realistic / possible and that dream will have to wait at least another year (or more…).

My dream, which is very realistic and possible / plausible this season is that Newcastle United end the season in third. I actually think that is what we deserve as well, NUFC have been the third best team this season after Man City and Arsenal and hopefully after Sunday the PL table reflects that AND even more importantly, we are still third after playing Chelsea on the final day of the season.

Don’t forget, this isn’t even a just this season thing, the form goes right back to the very start of 2022. The final half of last season, the entire 19 games, saw Eddie Howe’s side with the third best form in the Premier League.

Anyway, that is us out of the way, now my secondary dream / wish list for a few other Premier League clubs that could also very well come true…

Arsenal

Lose the title on the very last day of the season on goal difference, seeing Mikel Arteta totally implode on the touchline and the ridiculous Arsenal fans demand his instant dismissal for this failure.

Man City

They don’t really care that much if they win the Premier League and nobody else does either, they have already won five of the last six or something so nobody takes any notice anymore. It is the Champions League that they are only really bothered about, so losing in the final seconds of the CL final would be sweet.

Brighton

I’d like to see them finish third providing Newcastle United have ended up third of course!

How sweet / funny this would be after everybody else has stolen away their manager, coaches, best players, sporting director…

Man U

After Brentford and Fulham (fair enough, they are less possible / realistic but allow me this one) have great finishes to the season they fill fifth and six, meaning none of the other usual suspects (apart from Arsenal and Man City) qualify for CL football via their PL position.

Man U get to the final of the Europa League but ‘sadly’ lose in the final seconds and don’t qualify for CL football by that route either.

They can lose in the FA Cup final to Sheffield United as well, just as a bonus.

Chelsea

No trophies, no European football next season, let them finish bottom half of the table as well with even Villa above them.

Tottenham

Fingers crossed, heading in same direction as likes of Chelsea, with that very expensive stadium still to pay for. They can have seventh and that Conference League thing to play in, just to help mess up next season as well.

Liverpool

The same pretty much as Chelsea, no trophies, no European football next season.

Bottom half of the table isn’t realistic BUT outside top eight would be.

Do you know, if that happens then it would be the first time Liverpool have finished outside the top eight in the top tier since 1963!

Yet we hear about long suffering Liverpool fans and all the years of misery they endured!

Everton

The scouse mackems and T-Rex to get what they deserve.

Moving into their new stadium as a Championship club would be class.

