Opinion

As a Newcastle United fan – How I see the finishing Premier League top six looking at end of season

We thought this would be a good time to ask a few questions once again of Newcastle United fans, some of those who are regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

We are set to head out of this international break and the final eight weeks of the 2022/23 Premier League season lie ahead, 12 matches that will decide our fate.

Next up answering some questions is Jamie Smith.

Predict the Premier League top six in order at the end of this season.

It’s brilliant this season, if you can look at it objectively.

Title race is still on and outside of the top two there are multiple contenders for the Champions League, then a gap to a very close field for the relegation places. It’s gonna be a tremendous run in on all fronts, but could be nerve wracking at times. Given how up in the air it all is, it’s very hard to predict so I should stress that this is a total punt, but:

Man City

Arsenal

Man Utd

Newcastle

Liverpool

Brighton

Spurs seem to be imploding, especially given how reliant they are on Kane, who has had a very long season, so I’ve pegged them for the conference league spot.

Who are the three most improved players (in order) that Eddie Howe inherited, when he came in?

1. Joelinton

2. Almiron

3. Schar

Obviously, Big Joe has been completely transformed from duff signing to midfield superstar and he’s literally the right answer for no. 1.

Miggy always looked like a player but the goals he’s added this year have elevated him.

Schar likewise always looked quality but his renaissance from being frozen out under Bruce to being a key part of the league’s best defence is worthy of mention.

Who do you think will be the Eddie Howe starting 11 v Man U (assuming Krafth and Almiron the only ones missing)?

Pope, Trippier, Burn, Botman, Schar, Bruno, Willock, Longstaff, Joelinton, Murphy, Isak

Eddie doesn’t change a winning team and the performance against Forest was very good, but I’m throwing the unsuspended Joelinton back in for ASM, who went off hurt and didn’t do much last time out.

Your thoughts looking back on the Carabao Cup final (team selection, ticketing, your experience going to it/watching from home, how they played, anything you want to talk about)?

Ticketing is a complicated mess that I’ve written a couple of long pieces about, so won’t go too far. Suffice to say I disagreed with the ballot situation but don’t think it impacted too many, given the large allocation. It needs planned ahead of in the event of similar in the FA Cup with far less tickets.

My main take from the game is the thought I can’t get rid of at the minute, that may haunt me. I think it’s become apparent that Isak should have started ahead of Wilson and that might have brought a different game. Isak has been outstanding since getting the nod, whereas our number nine is just not himself and didn’t turn up at Wembley.

Even the introduction of the Swede at half time improved matters and I’ll be laid on a sun bed this summer pondering what happens if he was running at Man U from minute one.

Overall, I was gutted to lose but enjoyed the weekend leading up to it with my mates and the chance to visit Wembley ahead of expectations, very glad we got there. Hopefully the experience will be a learning one all round that can benefit us in the near future.

If NUFC qualify this season for Champions League, your suggested three realistic signings?

I can get a bit snotty on this kind of question, as I think this is an element of the new era we need to get used to.

We have people in charge now at all levels who are very good at what they do and they deserve our trust.

So, for example when rumours abound that all parties agree Scott McTominay would be a fine addition, it’s a bit disrespectful when the Twitter fanbase decides we don’t want him. Therefore I’ll be happy whoever comes in, as you know they’ve been meticulously selected, and not chucked at the manager because their agent has an office at Sports Direct.

Getting Champions League would of course, give us both the lure and additional funds to increase the scope a bit, so having ranted on there…

I’ll go with Maddison, Rice and Osimhen as the three stratospheric options. Maddison may be reasonable either way, the others may be a bit fanciful.

When NUFC matches are chosen for TV, your marks out of ten on each option – Friday night, 12,30pm Saturday, 5.30pm Saturday, 2pm Sunday, 4.30pm Sunday, Monday night?

Friday night – solid 7. A day off work for away games but a good way to start the weekend

12:30 Saturday – 5, bit early but still alright for a home game. Absolute stinking time for an away game, I’d give it a 1 for them.

5:30 Saturday– 8, used to be my favourite as I would just go out at the time of a normal kick off and have a few extra beers. Since I got my son his ticket it’s a bit difficult though, as after the game he’s not allowed in pubs, which are basically the only places to keep warm unless you’re after a sit down meal, so it means going straight for the bus. Just my circumstance though, I think most people like it given the time to sort yourself out beforehand.

2pm Sunday- 5 – Always feels a bit flat. Time for a quick pint then dealing with a Sunday bus service to get home. In my mind it’s always a weaker atmosphere, which might be wrong.

4:30 Sunday – 7. Better than 2pm and I can squeeze a pint in with the young un afterwards. Town a bit less mad than on a Saturday night. Don’t mind it tbh.

Monday night – 1 and it only gets the one for nostalgia over the old Monday night football in the 90s. I mean it reeks doesn’t it, the nightmare slot. Having to sit and watch everyone play and get ahead of you then trail out on the worst day of the week. Away games obviously the worst as you’re faced with a choice between two days off work or travelling pretty much through the night for the distances we tend to need to go. Have we managed to dodge it this season though?

Now coming up to 18 months since takeover, your thoughts on Saudi Arabia PIF led ownership of our club?

Hasn’t changed.

I disagree with a world run by capitalist greed and the inequality and injustice it brings, but this is woven into every fabric of our society so I’m not triggered enough to feel like I should be the moral arbiter over who the UK counts as allies, just because there is a development that stands to benefit the region my children are growing up in, as opposed to just shareholders pockets.

I’m a bit bored of the conversation but I respect people’s intention in wanting to highlight it. Well, some people anyway.

On a strictly football level, everything has been done incredibly well at a sensible, balanced and progressive pace and due credit has to go to our minority owners for their meticulous and intelligent approach in managing this.

A successful end to this season could be critical to the possibilities that lie ahead but the future looks bright.

You can follow the author on Twitter @Mr_Dolf

