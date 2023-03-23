Opinion

As a Newcastle United fan a lot of positives to my new job but it did mean working down in the dark place

We are now into the final international break of the season, sitting back and looking at what the immediate future holds for you as a Newcastle United fan.

Pride and optimism is a novel experience.

Gone are the days of merely aiming to survive and going into the final run of fixtures with worry and trepidation.

What did Eddie Howe say? “I’m not here to simply exist”. Damn right Ed.

I’ve recently changed jobs and when we look to do so, we ask ourselves, why would we do such a thing?

More money, better working conditions, better work to life balance, or all of the above?

Money is usually the over riding factor in some way or another but in my circumstances it was all of the above. The job is less stressful, my time off is my own and the commute is considerably less. A win win win.

The downside?

Brace yourselves folks but I do now have to travel to Mackemland (I’ll repent on my deathbed) but even this brings some unusual changes to a work to life balance.

There are a few Mags at the new gaff providing some “interesting” conversations and some positive conversational relief.

Unfortunately, there are also Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United fans, to go with the obligatory Mackems. Although the latter do skip past me after a defeat with alarming ease. Unlike a dodgy VAR call, I still see you.

In cup final week (where we also played Manchester City in the Premier League) I had one such interesting chat with someone. I asked who the fella supported and his response was “Well, this week I’m a Manchester fan, so you can guess what that makes me”.

A tw.t?…would have been my normal response, but I bit my tongue and said “Ah, Sunderland I suppose.” To which a hint of a smirk crept across his boat race. Keep reaching for those receding play-offs.

Just last week I was working away happily and merrily when one chap said he was off to the match later on. “Oh no, your joking” I thought. I’d completely forgotten to check that this lot were playing at home and as I was finishing at 10pm, I was going to hit all the post-match traffic. Brilliant. Not feeling too downbeat, me and my colleague (A Newcastle United fan thankfully) continued about our business and if we timed it right we could lock up, drop a “Weeze keys are these?” quip to the Night Manager (didn’t see the funny side) and get away, hopefully avoiding the worst of it getting home.

Unfortunately, no such luck. Sheffield United had done them at the Stadium of Plight and I was going to have to put up with all the glum faces on my way back to County Durham. Boy there was a lot of them. Could I cheer them up? Probably not.

Thankfully I was driving home and had The Beatles – Greatest Hits in the CD player. To make the trip home more delightful (and take my mind off those poor glum faces) I decided to skip to Hey Jude and shout “GEORDIES” instead of “Hey Jude”. Well it tickled me no end.

The week went on and Friday was a day off, so after indulging in a bit of cycling it was time to relax and settle into our game down at Nottingham Forest feeling quite confident. The Guinness helped considerably. This once natural born pessimist has changed his tune in the last 12 months.

The match was a blur and the last thing I remember was Kieran Trippier’s antics on the penalty. Hilarious and genius in equal measure. Alexander Isak kicking the ball? To skew Paul Weller’s song lyric – That was Entertainment.

Winning matches is good. Sorry, scratch that. Winning matches is BRILLIANT. But enjoying the experience is what we fans work all week for. Be it at the match, in person, or watching it in the pub or at home.

We now have a chance to hunt down Tottenham Hotspur AND Manchester United and play BOTH in the cinema that St James’ Park has become once again , as apposed to the Art Gallery of historic memories that it had become. Add that to a cup final appearance and you get what I’m hinting at. Positive change.

For years this club has been hard work. An uphill battle with little or no reward save for the odd win against the big boys or a spirited performance scattered in amongst a whole heap of rubbish that passed for a football season. That’s refreshing.

The cup final defeat, whilst disappointing, showed how change, if implemented in the right areas and with will and determination from those in power, can alter minds and attitudes dramatically.

The sea change at Newcastle United is tangible and mesmeric in its simplicity.

We have 12 games left this season and a European spot of various grades to aim for. If we miss the top one, we have a safety net we didn’t dream of not long ago. Where we aimed for survival, we now aim for this promised land.

Will we get there? You bet we will, sooner or later. Through graft and hard work. The owners, manager and whichever players are selected, will guarantee that as a minimum.

Not many people look forward to getting up and going to work but if you can get through the week and feel content about the job you do and enjoy what goes on during your time off, you’re on pretty solid and happy ground.

And with that solid and happy ground, I think I’ve found a pretty satisfactory work to Newcastle United based metaphor with which to end on.

