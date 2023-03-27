News

Arsenal announce subsidised tickets and discounted travel for fans going to Newcastle United game

Arsenal have announced ticket details for their Premier League away match against Newcastle United.

That game kicking off now at 4.30pm on Sunday 7 May after Sky Sports moved it for live UK broadcast.

For Arsenal fans, the Gunners have confirmed that they are subsidising the cost of their tickets for this Newcastle United match, with £4 knocked off per ticket. In addition, their club are giving Arsenal supporters very cheap less than cost price coach travel, only £15 each.

For Newcastle United fans, no news yet on when match by match home tickets go on sale for this Arsenal game.

Arsenal official announcement – 27 March 2022:

Ticket Information for our away game against Newcastle United on Sunday, May 7.

The match at St James’ Park will kick off at 4:30pm, and we have received an allocation of 3,209 tickets for this fixture, which will be in Blocks LL7H, LL7J, LL7K, LL7L, LL7M, L7H, L7J, L7K, L7L, L7M and NW/L7F.

*IMPORTANT* Away Tickets must be used by the member assigned to the booking and cannot be passed on to another individual.

Ticket collections will be enforced at specific games to ensure tickets are being used by the correct individuals and third-party collections will not be authorised.

Physical photo identification must be presented by those collecting tickets on the day of the fixture. ID must match the name on the booking. Photographs of ID will not be accepted.

We are delighted to remind our loyal travelling supporters that we are continuing to provide a further £4 discount on all away Premier League match tickets this season in addition to the £30 cap on away tickets.

Tickets are priced at:

Adult – £26.00

Over 65’s – £23.00

Full Time Student – £23.00

Under 18’s – £18.00

Away coach travel

We are pleased to offer our supporters subsidised coach travel for this fixture at a rate of £15 per person. Member discount codes for coach travel will not be redeemable for this fixture and there will be no concession fares due to the price having already been subsidised by the club.

For more information and to purchase your travel for this fixture after completing your ticket booking, please click here.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to the end of the season, plus the others yet to be confirmed :

Sunday 2 April 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 5 April 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 8 April 2023 – Brentford v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 15 April 2023 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 23 April 2023 – Newcastle v Tottenham (2pm) Sky Sports

Thursday 27 April 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.45pm) BT Sport

Sunday 30 April 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (2pm)

Sunday 7 May 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 13 May 2023 – Leeds v Newcastle (3pm) TBC

Saturday 20 May 2023 – Newcastle v Leicester (3pm) TBC

Sunday 28 May 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (4.30pm)

Newcastle v Brighton – Waiting for a new date to be announced

