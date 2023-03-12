News

Antonio Conte talks about whether he sees Newcastle United as a threat to Tottenham Champions League hopes

Antonio Conte has been talking about Newcastle United.

The Tottenham boss analysing who is / isn’t a threat to his side for a top four finish.

Antonio Conte was massively indebted to Newcastle United ten months ago.

Arsenal were considered certainties to finish fourth but came to St James’ Park in their final away match of the season and were blown away.

Newcastle ‘only’ won 2-0 but it could and should have been a lot more, Mikel Arteta tore into his players very publicly and stated how lucky Arsenal had been to concede just the two goals.

That slip saw Tottenham somehow grab fourth place and qualify for the Champions League at their biggest rivals’ expense.

Arsenal are of course fighting it out with Man City for the title this season.

So who does the Tottenham manager see as their big rivals this season, when it comes to the fight for a Champions League place.

Antonio Conte discussing the challenge to finish top four in the Premier League:

“We know very well that the race for a place in Champions League will be really, really tough.

“You see the competitors…

“There are many, many teams involved.

“I think in this moment that there is only one place available.

“Man City and Arsenal are fighting to win the Premier League and Man Utd I think, are showing that they have great continuity of good results.

“I think that there is one place [in the top four to fight for] and there are many teams, many important teams, that are in this race.

(This is how the Premier League table looks on Sunday morning)

‘We have to try to do our best and for sure, I repeat, for us to finish in the top four is like to win the Premier League.

“It [finishing top four] happened last season and I spoke about miracle.

“I continue to say, maybe this season it will be much more difficult, much more difficult because Liverpool is a competitor in this race.

“Newcastle is a competitor.

“Newcastle is a different Newcastle to the past.

“They invest a lot of money and they have a strong team.

‘You see Chelsea and what happened there and their position.

“I don’t consider Chelsea outside [of the race for top four]. They have the possibility to win the last 11 or 12 games in a row because their squad is really, really strong.

“But we need to think about ourselves.

“A top club looks at themselves, not other results.

“We have to be focused on our path and to try to do our best until the end of the season, then we see which is the position we are able to achieve.’

