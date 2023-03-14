Opinion

Andy Gray and Richard Keys disagree on what Newcastle United need to join the big boys

Richard Keys and Andy Gray have been discussing Newcastle United.

This is in the aftermath of the 2-1 win over Wolves, with a third of this 2022/23 Premier League season remaining.

What do Newcastle United need / hope to do in these remaining 13 Premier League matches and what then in the summer and beyond to join and compete with the ‘big boys’ as NUFC move forward.

Richard Keys and Andy Gray debate on beIN Sports:

Andy Gray:

“This is a project for Newcastle United.

“So where are they?

“They are in a really good position.

“Has what they did in the summer and in January, has that helped them where they are? Has new coaching helped them?

“Yes it has.

“What they are achieving now, is what I think this group can achieve maximum.

“I think maybe seventh, eighth…sixth, fifth, might be their limit.

“Now, if they have got ambition to go further than that, then they have got a big summer coming up.

“But is’ important for them having gone through that spell, of not really winning enough football matches, not losing, but not winning enough.

“They have to finish it [the season] strongly.”

Richard Keys:

“They bought well, they conquered the first stage of the redevelopment really well.

“They are lying fifth, they have been to a final, but if they want to go on, there are a lot of players required.

“Probably nine more?”

Andy Gray:

“Well you can’t get nine in [this summer], can you, it’s impossible.”

Richard Keys:

“Well over a period of time.

“Newcastle need better players virtually in every position, to join the big boys.”

Andy Gray:

“They need four big players in the summer.

“Four important big players.”

As usual, Richard Keys just a little excitable, some would say…clueless.

Nobody pretends Newcastle United are the finished article but as well having a superb team / squad effort this season, there are a significant number of individuals who wouldn’t look out of place in pretty much any team.

The likes of Bruno, Botman, Trippier, Pope and Isak, are for me all excellent in their respective positions, although Isak has had a season badly affected by injury. Others such as Schar and Joelinton have also been star players this season.

To suggest all but two positions need better players is laughable.

Indeed, whatever number of better players Newcastle United need / could improve in their first eleven, that surely applies to pretty much any team.

Man City maybe the exception but I think a number of current Newcastle players would not look out of place.

Arsenal have some excellent players and have done really well as a team this season, but are there even better players they could potentially get for many positions? I would say this is the case for sure.

This season has seen permanent deals to bring in Botman, Isak, Gordon, Targett and Pope.

If next season (Summer 2023 / January 2024) Newcastle United did similar business in terms of improving this squad further, then I think most Newcastle United fans would be ecstatic.

