Opinion

Amazing how Newcastle United sign England players and so quickly take it for granted…

Alan Shearer wearing the armband as England Captain was always a pleasant sight.

Back in the day, Newcastle United players in the England team when Kevin Keegan was in charge at St James’ Park, wasn’t unusual.

Quite amazing how many we had back in the day with KK in the nineties, Shearer, Ferdinand, Howey, Venison, Beardsley, Barton, Lee…

Alan Shearer continued into the Sir Bobby Robson era, still turning out as England Captain, but then amazed the footballing world, over two decades ago the Premier League’s greatest ever striker (and indeed player) declaring he was retiring from international football so that he could give everything to Newcastle United and play for NUFC in the Premier League (and Europe!) for as long as possible.

Back in November, we finally saw another Newcastle United player pulling on the armband as England Captain, Harry Kane handing it over when subbed against Iran, during the 6-2 victory.

A Newcastle United player the England Captain, how mad is that!

An an NUFC fan, amazing how Newcastle United sign an England Captain and three in total (also Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier) went to that Qatar World Cup and how quickly we take it for granted…!

I did read somewhere that Michael Owen allegedly was England Captain at one point when he was at Newcastle United but I’m not having that included in this conversation.

It was an absolute joy to see Newcastle United players playing for England on the biggest stage of all and every much looking like they belong. After all those Mike Ashley years it just feels surreal.

Obviously, results and performances for Newcastle United are what really matters…

However, I do love the prestige that comes with having our players (and by association, our club and our city) playing for the national side.

Newcastle United players made up more than 10% of that Qatar World Cup 26 man squad and now Gareth Southgate has named two in his latest squad.

Callum Wilson isn’t included but both Kieran Trippier and Nick Pope have been selected by Gareth Southgate.

It is Italy away for England on Thursday 23 March and then Ukraine at home on Sunday 26 March.

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle United), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).

Defenders: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), James Maddison (Leicester City), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham).

Forwards: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford)

