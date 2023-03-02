Opinion

Amanda Staveley gives commercial revenue growth info – Confirms no plans for NUFC owners to buy Manchester United

Last month, The Financial Times announced Amanda Staveley as one of the key speakers at their Business of Football Summit (a summary of the event below).

The summit / conference taking place one the 1st March and 2nd March.

The event, titled ‘New money and the battle for growth’, held in Mayfair, London.

As well as Amanda Staveley, the other key speakers announced, included Javier Tebas who is President of La Liga, Richard Masters (CEO of Premier League) and Everton owner Farhad Moshiri.

Amanda Staveley has been speaking today (Thursday 2 March 2023):

Here are some of her key messages…·

“We are looking at everything in terms of how we can grow Newcastle United, our brand, our club.

“We have looked at multi-club but you have to make sure that you have the right fit.

“We also have to make sure we choose your territory correctly, get the right chemistry.

“Critical you set out what your goals are.”

Growing commercial revenue

“We are doing everything we can to grow our commercial revenue with regards to Financial Fair Play (FFP).

“We inherited very difficult contracts with the likes of (shirt sponsor) FUN88 (NUFC owners have bought out this contract which had years to run) allowing them to bring in a new shirt sponsor this coming summer) which were very much one way.

“We were limited as to how we could drive commercial revenues.

“We have had to be prudent, because otherwise we would have hit our FFP buffers, far quicker than other clubs.

“We have an FFP budget and keep to that.

“We can’t afford to sign a dud player.”

Why Newcastle United?

“We didn’t go for the a Tottenham, Chelsea or Liverpool…why spend billions.”

Would Saudi Arabia PIF sell Newcastle United so they could but another Premier League Club (such as Liverpool or Man Utd)?

“No, I don’t think so.”

Financial Times Business of Football Summit summary:

‘Private capital continues to flood into European football, with US investors taking a large slice of the pie.

While some of these investors may never have run a football club before, their understanding of the power of data and analytics in boosting fan engagement, their experience in negotiating media rights, and their fresh ideas on branding could be transformative.

But with the finances of even the most famous clubs under pressure, do these investors have a magic formula to boost returns and win trophies? How can they ensure growth in the current football economy?

The Business of Football Summit returns for its fifth edition to discuss these issues and more, including the Euros’ impact on the women’s game.

Leading investors, club and league executives, regulators, broadcasters, tech innovators, advisors and other influencers will share their insights in discussion with FT journalists, in-person in London and virtually before a global audience.’

