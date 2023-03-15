Opinion

‘All he’s good at is keeping the ball out of the net’ – This is getting crazy/bizarre with Nick Pope

I have read a lot of negative comments about Nick Pope these last few days.

By the way, I’m talking about Newcastle United fans here, not just the usual you now expect from journalists, pundits and rival fans, when they glimpse any opportunity to have a downer about NUFC.

I think the clear winner where Newcastle supporters are concerned, was the ‘All he’s good at is keeping the ball out of the net’ one, which I saw on Twitter.

Now the vast majority don’t quite go that far but at the same time, I think most definitely, perspective is completely lost for many of these Newcastle United fans criticising Nick Pope

The ‘All he’s good at is keeping the ball out of the net’ feels very reminiscent of ones I have heard in the past about strikers, whether for Newcastle United or a number of other clubs, fans declaring ‘All he does is score goals’…

It is a question of balance.

If you have a striker who doesn’t do a lot else (workrate, assists, defending at set-pieces, makes space for others etc etc), then fair enough, if not scoring goals when that (goalscoring expectation) is their big/only justification for selection, you can expect criticism and to be potentially dropped.

There are other players in other positions where you also balance it off, defensive midfielders for example, Cheick Tiote was excellent for Newcastle United but you didn’t expect many goals or assists. Apart from the odd long range thunderbolt against Arsenal…

The opposite with a player such as Laurent Robert, I look fondly back on all those ‘lively’ debates I had with other Newcastle fans who said ‘All he does is score and make goals’….

Yes, he did, a lot of them!

Anyway, back to the present day and Nick Pope.

Yes, Nick Pope lost control of the ball on Sunday and it could have been a penalty and red card. It wasn’t both or either of those, because as the referee and VAR correctly saw it, as Pope began to move and try to recover the situation, Raul Jimenez kicked the ball out of play and then instead of carrying on in a straight line, chose instead to throw himself to his right and into Nick Pope. It was the Wolves striker who clearly threw himself at the Newcastle keeper, not the other way round.

Nevertheless, it was still a black mark against Nick Pope, although he had a very good game otherwise, you know, keeping the ball away from that net thing, making a few excellent saves AND if you watch any replay, you will clearly see he absolutely had it covered when the Wolves player hit the post in the first half, if instead the ball had been going just inside the post instead.

I have seen some trying to blame Nick Pope for the goal Newcastle did concede against Wolves because he could / would have dealt with it if Kieran Trippier hadn’t decided to deal with the situation himself, clearing the ball…only to slip instead and present an open goal to the Wolves striker. That was just sheer bad luck for me and I wouldn’t blame Trippier either, just one of those things.

I have seen some Newcastle United fans trying to make out that Sunday’s dodgy control of the ball is part of some kind of ongoing growing concerns about Nick Pope, but I just don’t see it, at all.

Looking back, his last 21 appearances (all competitions) have seen Nick Pope concede 10 goals and I don’t think any of them were his fault.

I don’t think is even a glass half full or half empty argument, for me the Nick Pope pint is brimming over with positivity.

My memory isn’t what it was…but I can’t remember Nick Pope gifting any goal this season due to his dodgy footwork. Yes, Sunday was a heart in mouth moment inside SJP and yes, Nick Pope will never be another Ederson or whoever in terms of his passing and confidence on the ball, however, Pope isn’t bad with his hands, nor indeed his feet / legs, when it comes to stopping the ball going in the net.

Indeed, in 30 Newcastle United appearances he has conceded only 20 goals, quite extraordinary. In exactly half of them (15) he has kept a clean sheet. When did you ever see this kind of quality from a Newcastle United keeper? Certainly not since Shay Given (although an honourable mention for Martin Dubravka who has done well for NUFC).

I think in many ways this is a classic case of some Newcastle United fans taking things for granted…

Just look at that, Nick Pope far and away the best Premier League goalkeeper this season, Man City and Arsenal have by far the best teams this season and spend most of every game on the attack, yet they have both conceded seven goals more than Nick Pope and Newcastle United.

Look at Man Utd (35) and Tottenham (37), conceding twice as many goals as Nick Pope and NUFC.

That £10m signing by Eddie Howe was inspired.

Pretty much every Newcastle United fan was thinking what is Eddie Howe doing, Martin Dubravka is a very good keeper…well, Nick Pope is simply levels above. If you can’t see that by now then you aren’t watching very closely.

I think as well that Nick Pope was quite clearly the Newcastle player who did easily the most to take Newcastle fans to Wembley for a final, after a 24 year gap.

Only two goals conceded in five League Cup matches AND also that standout three penalties saved in the shootout against Palace.

As for England’s number one…Jordan Pickford and Everton conceding more than twice as many this season as Nick Pope, 38 v 18. Yes I know the blue scousers are struggling but I do find it laughable how the media once again distort things, they are so keen to talk about how supposedly great Pickford is with his feet and the saves he makes, not so keen though to talk about the ones he concedes, regularly.

This isn’t a new thing either….

Playing for unfashionable Burnley, Nick Pope clearly didn’t get the credit he deserved.

Last season, despite Burnley’s relegation, they conceded the 10th lowest number of goals. Pope and Burnley conceding 53, whilst Pickford and Everton ended up 16th but conceding a massive 13 goals more in the Premier League.

Nick Pope is a better goalkeeper than Jordan Pickford.

As Rafa Benitez might say…FACT!!!

In an era where Premier League goalkeepers are costing the likes of £65m (Alisson) and £72m (Kepa), Eddie Howe picks up an England goalkeeper in his prime (30 years old) for £10m, who proves to be the best goalkeeper in the Premier League this season by some distance, so far.

More of the same please.

