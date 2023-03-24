News

Alexander Isak talks to Swedish media about making the transition to Newcastle United

Alexander Isak is set to make his playing return for Sweden on Friday night.

It was nine months ago when the striker last played for his country and he is desperate to help them get to the 2024 Euros, having failed to qualify for the Qatar World Cup.

Alexander Isak expected to start against Belgium tonight, then on Monday they have another Euro group qualifier against Azerbaijan, both games at home.

The forward thinks he has hit form at just the right time, having scored three goals and helped Newcastle United to two wins, in the week directly ahead of heading out on international duty.

Alexander Isak now with six goals despite only seven Premier League starts for NUFC.

An injury affected season seeing only now the striker having recently returned to full fitness.

The Swedish media keen to ask Alexander Isak about his injury issues and making the transition from real Sociedad and La Liga, to Newcastle United and the Premier League.

Alexander Isak quizzed by the Swedish media, as reported by Fotbollskanalen:

Alexander Isak asked about his time at Newcastle United so far and especially recovering from his thigh injury:

“I still got to play three games and show a bit [before the thigh injury].

“Then the team did so well that it took the pressure off myself and I could focus on my rehab, instead of thinking the team needed one.

“It helped a bit but it wasn’t easy.”

Asked about scoring the three goals and two wins against Wolves and Forest in the week before leaving to join the Sweden squad:

“It was actually good timing.

“Also in a way bad timing, because you’re in such good shape there, but then you leave.

“But you want to come to the national team in good shape, so that was important.

“I got more playing time and made some good performances [recently].

“It has been nice.

“Now I feel in good shape.”

Is there a big difference between the Premier League and La Liga?

“The biggest difference is that everything that happens is a little bigger in the Premier League, it echoes a little more and it’s fun.”

How was the transition from moving from the Basque Country to the North of England?

“Different.

“I enjoyed myself as much as possible in Spain and I also enjoy myself very well in England.

“England is a bit more like Sweden.

“But there are some things you can miss about Spain, like the food and the weather.”

