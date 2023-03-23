News

Alexander Isak quizzed by Swedish media about Newcastle United majority Saudi Arabia PIF ownership

Alexander Isak now has six goals despite only seven Premier League starts.

An injury affected season seeing only now the striker having recently returned to full fitness.

The difference plain to see, as these last two matches have seen excellent all round performances from Alexander Isak AND scoring three of the four goals that have brought Newcastle United victory over Wolves and Nottingham Forest.

The original injury first came into the public domain when Alexander Isak went out on international duty the month after signing for Newcastle United.

The forward in September 2022 returning from international duty with Sweden early, with a thigh problem.

Now he is back together with the Sweden squad, Alexander Isak and his teammates set for home Euro 2024 qualifiers against Belgium on Friday and Azerbaijan on Monday.

Alexander Isak and Newcastle United are now a massive story over in Sweden, when it comes to on and off the pitch.

Little surprise then at the line of questioning from Fotbollskanalen, as the Swedish media organisation quizzes Alexander Isak about the Saudi Arabia PIF 80% ownership of Newcastle United.

Alexander Isak asked about his reasons for moving to Newcastle United,, a club 80% owned by the Saudi Arabia PIF, was it just about money?

“The basis for me when I went to Newcastle United was the sporting aspect.

“That’s what I value most when choosing a club.

“That was the most important thing for me.

“Then how situations look in different countries is not for me to answer.”

You have been on a trip to Saudi Arabia with Newcastle and in some way become a tool for the country. How do you see it?

“I do not know.

“The experience I’ve had hasn’t been bad but I’m not knowledgeable enough to give a detailed answer.

“We are [80%] owned by a Saudi fund and then it is not very strange that we can go there for training camps.”

When asked if he thinks there are too many demands placed on players when it comes to this type of subject, he replies:

“In some ways.

“At the same time, I can understand that the questions are being asked.

“But I also think that there should be an understanding that when you make a career choice, it is mainly what is best for your career (which is valued).

“I was very happy with this choice [to come to Newcastle United] I made.

“I still am.”

‘Is there an element of double standards when Sweden trades with Saudi Arabia and then we ask you questions or demands on Henrik Stenson, when there are media companies that broadcast the Premier League and the LIV Golf tour?’

“Yes, it is as you say.

“There are arguments for many different things because if there are double standards a little here and there.

“That’s where I try to stay away and really focus on what’s most important. In this situation it was what choice (of club) would be best for me.”

‘Do Newcastle United help the players on how to express themselves about Saudi Arabia or is it entirely up to the players what they want to answer?’

“Both yes and no.

“We have been in situations like this before.

“They can provide some background information.

“But I feel pretty confident about this question and give a completely honest answer about what makes me make the choices I do.”

