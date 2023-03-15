Alexander Isak makes it four Newcastle United players called up for international duty
Alexander Isakk has had the call from Sweden.
The Newcastle United striker included in their latest international squad.
Sweden set to play Belgium and Azerbaijan in Euro 2024 qualifiers.
Alexander Isak makes it four NUFC players called up so far for March internationals.
Newcastle United official announcement – 15 March 2023:
International managers are currently finalising their squad lists ahead of the break from domestic action this month, with a number of Newcastle United players in contention to represent their countries.
Here’s our guide to when and where the Magpies’ international stars will be playing in March:
Alexander Isak
After a lengthy absence through injury, frontman Isak is back in the Sweden squad for their first EURO 2024 qualifiers against Belgium and Azerbaijan.
The 23-year-old is named on the back of his promising recent form for United, and currently has nine goals from 37 international outings for the Blågult.
Sweden vs Belgium
Friday 24th March
Friends Arena
Kick-off 7:45pm GMT
Sweden vs Azerbaijan
Monday 27th March
Friends Arena
Kick-off 7:45pm GMT
Garang Kuol
The Magpies forward, who is currently on loan at Scottish Premiership side Hearts, is part of Australia’s squad for their ‘Welcome Home’ series of fixtures against Ecuador in Sydney and Melbourne.
The teenager is one of 20 players included in the squad by Graham Arnold who represented the Socceroos at the 2022 World Cup, with the two friendlies marking their first return to the country since that tournament.
Kuol, 18, currently has three senior caps to his name.
Australia vs Ecuador
Friday 24th March
CommBank Stadium
Kick-off 9:10am GMT
Australia vs Ecuador
Tuesday 28th March
Marvel Stadium
Kick-off 8:35am GMT
Martin Dúbravka
Goalkeeper Dúbravka, who returned to St. James’ Park in January following his loan spell at Manchester United, is part of the Slovakia squad for their EURO 2024 qualifiers with Luxembourg and Bosnia and Herzegovina.
The 34-year-old has 29 caps to his name for his country to date, and has made one substitute appearance for the Magpies so far this term.
Slovakia vs Luxembourg
Thursday 23rd March
Anton Malatinsky Stadium
Kick-off 7:45pm GMT
Slovakia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Sunday 26th March
Narodny futbalovy stadion
Kick-off 7:45pm GMT
Jamal Lewis
Lewis has been named in the Northern Ireland squad for their opening round of EURO 2024 qualifiers.
Michael O’Neill’s men face San Marino and Finland this month, with 23-cap left back Lewis – who has made three appearances for United this season – one of eight defenders included.
Ex-Newcastle winger Shane Ferguson has also been called up by former Magpie O’Neill.
San Marino vs Northern Ireland
Thursday 23rd March
Stadio Olimpico di Serravalle
Kick-off 7:45pm GMT
Northern Ireland vs Finland
Sunday 26th March
Windsor Park
Kick-off 7:45pm GMT
