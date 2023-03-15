News

Alexander Isak makes it four Newcastle United players called up for international duty

Alexander Isakk has had the call from Sweden.

The Newcastle United striker included in their latest international squad.

Sweden set to play Belgium and Azerbaijan in Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Alexander Isak makes it four NUFC players called up so far for March internationals.

Newcastle United official announcement – 15 March 2023:

International managers are currently finalising their squad lists ahead of the break from domestic action this month, with a number of Newcastle United players in contention to represent their countries.

Here’s our guide to when and where the Magpies’ international stars will be playing in March:

Alexander Isak

After a lengthy absence through injury, frontman Isak is back in the Sweden squad for their first EURO 2024 qualifiers against Belgium and Azerbaijan.

The 23-year-old is named on the back of his promising recent form for United, and currently has nine goals from 37 international outings for the Blågult.

Sweden vs Belgium

Friday 24th March

Friends Arena

Kick-off 7:45pm GMT

Sweden vs Azerbaijan

Monday 27th March

Friends Arena

Kick-off 7:45pm GMT

Garang Kuol

The Magpies forward, who is currently on loan at Scottish Premiership side Hearts, is part of Australia’s squad for their ‘Welcome Home’ series of fixtures against Ecuador in Sydney and Melbourne.

The teenager is one of 20 players included in the squad by Graham Arnold who represented the Socceroos at the 2022 World Cup, with the two friendlies marking their first return to the country since that tournament.

Kuol, 18, currently has three senior caps to his name.

Australia vs Ecuador

Friday 24th March

CommBank Stadium

Kick-off 9:10am GMT

Australia vs Ecuador

Tuesday 28th March

Marvel Stadium

Kick-off 8:35am GMT

Martin Dúbravka

Goalkeeper Dúbravka, who returned to St. James’ Park in January following his loan spell at Manchester United, is part of the Slovakia squad for their EURO 2024 qualifiers with Luxembourg and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The 34-year-old has 29 caps to his name for his country to date, and has made one substitute appearance for the Magpies so far this term.

Slovakia vs Luxembourg

Thursday 23rd March

Anton Malatinsky Stadium

Kick-off 7:45pm GMT

Slovakia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Sunday 26th March

Narodny futbalovy stadion

Kick-off 7:45pm GMT

Jamal Lewis

Lewis has been named in the Northern Ireland squad for their opening round of EURO 2024 qualifiers.

Michael O’Neill’s men face San Marino and Finland this month, with 23-cap left back Lewis – who has made three appearances for United this season – one of eight defenders included.

Ex-Newcastle winger Shane Ferguson has also been called up by former Magpie O’Neill.

San Marino vs Northern Ireland

Thursday 23rd March

Stadio Olimpico di Serravalle

Kick-off 7:45pm GMT

Northern Ireland vs Finland

Sunday 26th March

Windsor Park

Kick-off 7:45pm GMT

