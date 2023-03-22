News

Alexander Isak gets Don Hutchison seal of approval

Talking about Alexander Isak, ‘immaculate’ and ‘quality’ are just two of the words Don Hutchison uses to describe the Sweden international.

The former Sunderland and Everton midfielder saying how impressed he now is by the Newcastle United striker.

Many pundits / journalists suddenly saying the same.

Declaring that now they can tell Alexander Isak could be a decent striker after three goals in a week, which sums up how laughable the media is these days.

Don Hutchison saying it has taken time for the club’s record signing to ‘get up to the pace of the Premier League’ after arriving in August 2022.

Well…on his debut back in August 2022, Isak was thrown in at the deep end at Anfield, where he tormented the Liverpool defence, scoring one brilliant goal and having an even better one very unluckily / undeservedly disallowed. You could see then the sheer top quality he possessed.

It took only minutes to see how good he was and that he was already up to the pace / demands of playing in the Premier League.

It is simply a bad injury that has hampered his first season at St James’ Park, not taking time to adjust to the English top tier.

Alexander Isak now has six goals despite starting only seven Premier League matches, averaging a goal every 104 PL minutes he is is on the pitch.

After his performances and goals against Wolves and Forest in the past ten days, Don Hutchison and others getting to the party late.

Against Forest, the two goals simply topped off an excellent overall personal performance. Easily man of the match.

Arguably his best piece of skill was the one that went unrewarded, as his superb assist for Elliot Anderson’s ‘goal’ will now not appear in the record books, due to one of the worst VAR / Refereeing decisions of the season. Which is saying something!

The next Don Hutchison exclusive will probably be that Bruno Guimaraes has a chance of making it in the Premier League!

Don Hutchison speaking to Premier League Productions about Newcastle United and Alexander Isak:

“They [Newcastle United] have got him Alexander Isak fit.

“That is all he needs.

“When you have watched him over the last six months, he has looked a little bit fragile, trying to get up to the pace of the Premier League.

“He has always had the quality.

“That is why he was bought.

“His first touch is immaculate for a centre-forward.

“He takes care of the ball and he has great feet.

“The way he sucks defenders in and how he is getting on the end of things.”

