Alan Shearer selects this Newcastle United star in Premier League team of the week

Alan Shearer has chosen the eleven players who most impressed him this past weekend in the top tier.

The player turned pundit naming his Premier League team of the week.

The NUFC legend including one of the players who impressed in Sunday’s match at St James’ Park.

Alan Shearer selecting this Newcastle United player in his Premier League team (and manager) of the week.

The Alan Shearer Premier League team of the week:

Bazunu (Southampton)

Walker-Peters (Southampton)

Tarkowski (Everton)

Gabriel (Arsenal)

Chilwell (Chelsea)

Ouattara (Bournemouth)

Rodri (Man City)

Odegaard (Arsenal)

Trossard (Arsenal)

Kane (Tottenham)

Isak (Newcastle United)

Manager:

Gary O’Neil (Bournemouth)

Alexander Isak was excellent on Sunday and took his goal superbly well.

Injury has badly affected his time so far with Newcastle United but in only 534 Premier League minutes on the pitch, the Sweden international has scored four goals, at an average of one every 133 minutes.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Wolves 1 – Sunday 12 March 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 26, Almiron 79

Wolves:

Hwang Hee-Chan 70

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 58% (49%) Newcastle 42% (51%)

Total shots were Wolves 7 (2) Newcastle 19 (13)

Shots on target were Wolves 4 (1) Newcastle 8 (5)

Corners were Wolves 3 (1) Newcastle 10 (6)

Referee: Andy Madley

Attendance: 52,240 (Wolves 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Murphy (Ritchie 85), Isak (Wilson 68), Saint-Maximin (Almiron 68)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Anderson

