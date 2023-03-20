News

Alan Shearer selects a Newcastle United star in Premier League team of the week

Alan Shearer has chosen the eleven players who most impressed him this past weekend in the top tier.

The player turned pundit naming his Premier League team of the week.

The NUFC legend including one of the players who impressed in Sunday’s match at St James’ Park.

Alan Shearer selecting this Newcastle United player in his Premier League team (and manager) of the week.

The Alan Shearer Premier League team of the week:

Meslier (Leeds)

White (Arsenal)

Tarkowski (Everton)

Mings (Aston Villa)

Moreno (Aston Villa)

Saka (Arsenal)

Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa)

Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Harrison (Leeds)

Walcott (Southampton)

Isak (Newcastle United)

Manager:

Sean Dyche (Everton)

Alexander Isak was excellent on Friday the whole match and took his goals superbly well, as well as creating the Elliot Anderson ‘goal’ that should have stood.

Injury has badly affected his time so far with Newcastle United but in only 624 Premier League minutes on the pitch, the Sweden international has scored six goals, at an average of one every 104 minutes.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Nottingham Forest 1 Newcastle 2 – Friday 17 March 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 45+2, 90+3 pen

Forest:

Dennis 26

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Forest 39% (47%) Newcastle 61% (53%)

Total shots were Forest 5 (2) Newcastle 15 (6)

Shots on target were Forest 3 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Forest 3 (1) Newcastle 7 (2)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Attendance: 29,362 (Newcastle 2,900)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Murphy (Ritchie 84), Isak, Saint-Maximin (Anderson 45)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Lewis, Wilson

