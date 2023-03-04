News

Alan Shearer perfectly gets Manchester City 2 Newcastle United 0 – On the money

Alan Shearer seeing Newcastle United make it three defeats in a row.

Eddie Howe’s team having lost against both Liverpool and Man U.

Today at The Etihad making it a trio of defeats.

You have to go back a year for the last time Newcastle United lost three in a row.

For the third game in a row it was a 2-0 scoreline.

Not the only thing that was three in a row for NUFC.

Against Liverpool, even with only men for 70+ minutes, Newcastle didn’t play badly, Alisson tipping ASM’s effort onto the bar, Dan Burn hitting the bar when he should have scored, Callum Wilson missing a sitter when allowing the Liverpool keeper the chance to make a save.

At Wembley a similar story, ASM denied by De Gea when he should have done better, Burn missing a sitter in the middle of the goal, whilst at the other end Man U were clinical with their two big first half chances, albeit one of them via lucky deflection.

More of the same today…

Alan Shearer via his personal social media:

During first half:

‘Got to put those chances away man.”

During second half:

“How many chances do they need?”

After final whistle:

“More than matched [Man] City in every department other than in the 18 yard box.

“Finishing awful.”

As Alan Shearer states, ‘How many chances do they need?’

In the first half Callum Wilson was presented with a great chance as Trippier put the ball across goal but failed to connect properly in front of goal, Longstaff hesitated close in and allowed a block when looking like he was going to score, Gordon catching the ball with his right foot as he went to pull the trigger with his left.

In the second half, more of the same. A shocking fail from Joelinton right in front of goal as his left foot didn’t connect properly with Willock’s perfect low cross, the Brazilian unmarked.

Isak similar to Longstaff in the first half, his close in shot blocked when should have done better. Other chances / good situations as well.

Meanwhile, at the other end, Man City only had three efforts on target and scored two of them, the first thanks to another wicked Botman deflection.

On the positive side of things, as Alan Shearer points out, Newcastle United matched Man City in every other area, apart from…in front of goal.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester City 2 Newcastle United 0 – Saturday 4 March 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Man City:

Foden 15, Bernardo Silva 67

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man City 57% (56%) Newcastle 43% (44%)

Total shots were Man City 11 (6) Newcastle 5 (2)

Shots on target were Man City 3 (1) Newcastle 2 (0)

Corners were Man City 8 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Botman, Burn (Targett 87), Longstaff (Willock 63), Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 77), Gordon (ASM 62), Wilson (Isak 63)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Ritchie, Manquillo, Anderson

