Alan Shearer – Newcastle United in need of a miracle

Alan Shearer has good news and bad news for Newcastle United fans.

The NUFC legend talking about what faces Eddie Howe and his players in these remaining 14 games of the season.

Alan Shearer also looking longer-term.

The greatest striker (and player?) of the Premier League era declaring ‘I think it would be a miracle if Newcastle were to get into the top four.’

However, when looking at the years ahead, Alan Shearer stating ‘only going to be a matter of time’ before Newcastle United are competing at the very top.

Alan Shearer speaking to William Hill about Newcastle United and the competition to finish top four:

“I think it would be a miracle if Newcastle were to get into the top four.

“The job that Eddie Howe is doing with the squad that he has got, and when you compare it to all of the others in the top four race that he is battling against, to be in third / fourth / fifth for most of the season is a remarkable achievement.

“If they were to finish in any European place then that would be classed as a great season because looking back to where they were and where they are, it’s a huge, giant step in such a small amount of time.

“It’s going to take patience and little bit of understanding, but the more transfer windows they have and as they bring in better players, the better it will be.

“And that is going to happen, so it is only going to be a matter of time.”

Alan Shearer on the Carabao Cup final:

“Let’s hope Newcastle go on to achieve more and more from now.

“We also have to look at the bigger picture of where Newcastle were 18 months ago to where they are now, and it is disappointing to lose in the League Cup final, and to lose again at Wembley, but it gives the whole football club a taste of what they can achieve and what awaits them.

“I’ve played there at Wembley in 1998 and 1999 and have been on the losing side and now I’ve been on the side of a fan and it’s painful to be a player and to be a fan.

“Wembley is only a place for winners, yes it was good all leading up to it and it was great seeing all of the Newcastle fans, but you can only walk away from Wembley saying you’ve enjoyed it if you have won.

“Unfortunately, Newcastle didn’t this time, but their time will come and let’s hope it’s not too far away.”

Alan Shearer on Bruno Guimaraes who won the North East FWA 2022 Player of the Year award:

“Bruno Guimaraes thoroughly deserves the award.

“He has taken to the North East and Newcastle have taken to him and rightly so.

“He is an exceptional talent, everything that goes through Newcastle goes through him and long may that continue.

“He deserves it absolutely.”

