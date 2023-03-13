News

Alan Shearer gives detailed verdict on Newcastle 2 Wolves 1 despite MOTD weekend absence

Alan Shearer was missing from Match of The Day at the weekend, along with everybody else.

The BBC shambles that saw Gary Lineker suspended and a mass walkout of colleagues in support, left only brief highlights programmes, rather than the additional presence of presenters, commentators and pundits.

However, Alan Shearer was still having his say.

The Newcastle United legend working for Premier League Productions, covering Premier League games.

On Sunday, that included the Newcastle 2 Wolves 1 match.

Alan Shearer loving the fact that Newcastle United had stopped the Premier League ‘rot’ with a vital win.

Alan Shearer (along with Ian Wright and presenter Jules Breach) working for Premier League Productions on Sunday and analysing the matches, including Newcastle United’s win over Wolves:

“You have to stop the rot [after Newcastle United hadn’t won a Premier League game for eight weeks].

“You look at what Tottenham have done in terms of league games [winning against Forest, Chelsea and West Ham in last five games but losing to Leicester and Wolves] despite not playing well, you have got to go out and get wins.

“With the forwards they possess, it’s going to be very difficult [for Newcastle United] to challenge them [Tottenham] and Liverpool for fourth position.

“If they [Newcastle United] are going to do that, today [against Wolves] was a significant game.

“Newcastle had to get back to winning ways today, they had to get three points.

“It didn’t matter how, it didn’t matter if they were lucky, it just had to be three points.

“They managed to do that.

“Also, when the manager makes decisions in terms of leaving players out and bringing players in…I think that it is really important to make a statement.

“The players have done that.

“Eddie Howe brought Isak in and he scored.

“Eddie Howe left Almiron out and he [Howe] brought him off the bench and was looking for a reaction. He got that exact reaction.

“In terms of the result and what the manager has done, this has been a really good day for Newcastle.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Wolves 1 – Sunday 12 March 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 26, Almiron 79

Wolves:

Hwang Hee-Chan 70

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 58% (49%) Newcastle 42% (51%)

Total shots were Wolves 7 (2) Newcastle 19 (13)

Shots on target were Wolves 4 (1) Newcastle 8 (5)

Corners were Wolves 3 (1) Newcastle 10 (6)

Referee: Andy Madley

Attendance: 52,240 (Wolves 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Murphy (Ritchie 85), Isak (Wilson 68), Saint-Maximin (Almiron 68)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Anderson

