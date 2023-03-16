Opinion

Alan Shearer and the Newcastle United years – 1999/2000

On 19 September 1999 the fans inside St James’ Park were in jubilant mood. A packed house was eagerly awaiting the home debut of new manager Bobby Robson.

It was a bright, sunny September day and there was a buzz in the air that something special was about to happen. You wouldn’t have known coming to the ground that day that the club had failed to win any of their opening seven Premier League fixtures, losing six and drawing one.

Newcastle’s day would finish in spectacular fashion, running out 8-0 winners over Sheffield Wednesday, with Alan Shearer returning to his very best form and scoring five goals to remind people why he was still considered one of the Premier League’s best strikers.

However, things could have turned out very differently.

After a very disappointing end to the previous season, Ruud Gullit had sought to put his stamp on the team during the summer.

Out went players like Didi Hamann, Philippe Albert and Stuart Pearce, in came Kieron Dyer, Kevin Gallacher, Alain Goma and Marcelino, who would undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest flops in the club’s long and storied history.

There were rumours circling on Tyneside that Gullit wanted more high profile players out of the club. His treatment of club stalwart Rob Lee made that very clear.

Lee had joined the club in 1992 from Charlton Athletic, famously persuaded by Kevin Keegan to choose Newcastle over Middlesbrough as it was ‘closer’ to London and Lee had been a fantastic servant. However, that seemingly counted for nothing with Gullit, who stripped Lee of the captaincy and his number seven shirt, giving it to new signing Dyer.

The season couldn’t have got off to a worse possible start with a 1-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa, which was memorable mainly for the absolutely appalling performance of referee Uriah Rennie, who sent off Alan Shearer on what was his 100th appearance for the club.

For those in the ground that day and those who watched the highlights on TV later that evening, it really was one of the worst displays of refereeing, not just witnessed at St James’ Park but in English football in general, with Shearer receiving a second yellow card for doing nothing more than simply backing into the defender.

The stunned reaction of Aston Villa player Ian Taylor as Rennie brandished the red card in Shearer’s direction told its own story.

Things wouldn’t get much better in the following two games with Gullit’s side losing back-to-back games away at Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton, with Shearer scoring his first goal of the season with a penalty in the 4-2 defeat at The Dell.

In the next game tensions finally seemed to be easing when a Nobby Solano penalty put Newcastle 3-1 up against Wimbledon just after half-time. However, Newcastle’s leaky defence, let down by the increasingly erratic Marcelino, contrived to concede two goals to substitute Gareth Ainsworth, to let two vital points slip from their grasp.

All of which meant that there was a huge amount of pressure on Gullit and his team going into the next match, a game which no Newcastle manager could afford to lose.

The Tyne-Wear derby.

Sunderland.

Any supporter in the ground that night will remember the game for two reasons. The first, the biblical weather conditions that greeted both sets of players and supporters.

And the other was Gullit’s team selection.

In a game that was considered make or break for his Newcastle United career, Gullit chose to leave Alan Shearer and Duncan Ferguson on the bench.

Former Newcastle United manager, John Carver, who was part of Gullit’s coaching staff at the time, recalled the moment he found out what Gullit was planning:

“We were at the old training ground at Durham Cricket Club, and I was in the room with Steve Clarke and Ruud. All of a sudden, he started talking about what the team was going to be against Sunderland. “I said ‘sorry Ruud, what did you say there?’. He said he was going to leave out Alan and Duncan, and this was going to be the team. I said ‘do you know how important this game is?’.

“He used to call everyone ‘lovely boy’, and his exact words were ‘lovely boy, I have played in some massive derbies. I’ve played in them in Holland, London derbies, and I played in the Milan derby too’. “I said ‘yeah, but do you actually know what this means?’.

“He said ‘I’ve already told you – I’ve played in massive derbies’. “I went ‘yeah, but you haven’t played in one like this Ruud’. I turned to Steve Clarke and said ‘he hasn’t been involved in a game like this, I’m telling you now’.

“And then we just walked out of the room. I then continued the conversation with Steve Clarke, because he half understood where I was coming from because of the relationship we had, but I don’t think Ruud did. He just seemed set on the fact that was what he was going to do, and that was the team he was going to put on the pitch.

“I talked about it being a motivation for the opposition. Reidy (Peter Reid) was the manager at the time, so I said ‘this will be a motivation for Peter when he sees that Alan Shearer and Duncan Ferguson are not on the teamsheet’. “But he had no concerns whatsoever.

“I actually thought ‘if we don’t win it, he’s gone’. This was before it all happened, and I said to Steve (Clarke) ‘is he writing his resignation now before the game?’.

“Steve didn’t comment, because he was quite tight to Ruud. Then we played the game.”

“We were 1-0 up, then the equaliser, then 2-1, and the heavens opened. I walked in afterwards and there’s Ruud in the room writing on his pad. I said to him ‘what are you doing?’ He said ‘you know what I’m doing lovely boy’.

“I just shut the door and walked out, and found out what had happened the next day.

“I was there, and it was a dreadful night all round. It was pouring down, the stand was open and everyone had macs on.”

Gullit picked the inexperienced young striker Paul Robinson in place of his two more illustrious striking options with Silvio Maric alongside him to offer support.

Despite the weather, and the general air of disbelief in the stands, Gullit’s side were the better of the two sides in the first half, with summer signing Kieron Dyer scoring his first goal at St James’ Park to give Newcastle a 1-0 lead at half time.

Shearer’s thoughts at this stage of the game would have been fascinating. Just over three years after his triumphant return to his hometown club, in a blaze of glory and with a world record transfer to boot, his career at the club now looked to be on the brink.

It’s no exaggeration to say that if Gullit’s gamble had paid off and Newcastle had been beaten by Peter Reid’s men, then Shearer’s career at the club could have been over.

However, as the heavens opened at St James’ Park that evening, the water not only soaked the supporters in the ground and players on the pitch but also washed away the dying embers of Ruud Gullit’s time in charge of Newcastle United. Second half goals from Niall Quinn and Kevin Phillips saw the side sink to a 2-1 defeat, with the introductions of Ferguson and Shearer in the second half making little difference to the outcome on the pitch.

Gullit’s resignation swiftly followed and the club were on the hunt for their fourth manager during Shearer’s time at the club.

Former player Andy Cole would come back to haunt Newcastle in the club’s next game, the side thrashed 5-1 at Old Trafford before the appointment of Bobby Robson as the club’s new manager was announced.

His first match at St James’ Park was against fellow strugglers Sheffield Wednesday and the first item on Robson’s agenda was how to get Alan Shearer back to his best after only finding the back of the net once all season.

Shearer would later recall the simple piece of advice Robson gave him.

“I was at a loss as to why I was struggling, I couldn’t score goals.

“When you’re not having as many touches of the ball as you want, you go looking for it.

“I was going shorter and shorter, and the one simple thing – it took a genius like Bobby to come in and spot it. He said you’re making it so easy for the defenders, they’re seeing the back of you all the time.

“Run the other way, run towards goal – that’s what defenders don’t like. It was just that tiny bit of advice and he said if you do that, you’ll create more space for our midfielders and you’ll get more balls into the box by doing so.

“He was absolutely right.”

Shearer clearly took Robson’s advice to heart, scoring five goals in the 8-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday, and it was to prove no flash in the pan, with another double the following weekend in a 3-2 defeat at Leeds United and another goal in a 2-2 draw with CSKA Sofia.

It was no real surprise that Robson came in and had an immediate impact. He was a manager that had long been coveted by Newcastle United, coming very close to replacing Kevin Keegan in January 1997, only to choose to stay at Barcelona.

A Newcastle United fan, Robson had enjoyed a long and distinguished career in football management, both at home and abroad.

Making his name during a long spell with Ipswich Town, leading the club to historic wins in the FA Cup and UEFA Cup, Robson had gone on to manage England, leading his country to the semi-finals of the 1990 World Cup.

From there Robson achieved significant success abroad, winning two league titles in the Netherlands with PSV Eindhoven, before winning two more with FC Porto. This impressive record led him to the Nou Camp and Barcelona where he would win a treble, picking up winner’s medals in the Copa Del Rey, Spanish Super Cup and European Cup Winners Cup.

That success though hadn’t been enough to keep him in a job in Spain and he returned to PSV Eindhoven for a solitary season, where he would win the Johan Cruyff Shield and qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

He left Holland in the summer of 1999, meaning he was finally available when Newcastle United came calling.

His presence was just what the club, and Shearer, needed after the tension of the Gullit regime.

Following the appointment of Robson there was never any real danger that the club would be relegated with a rejuvenated Shearer leading the club to a comfortable 11th place finish, and scoring 23 league goals along the way.

With Premier League status secured, just like in the previous two seasons it would be the FA Cup which would once again provide Shearer and his team-mates with the best opportunity of tasting glory.

Starting with a 1-1 draw away at Tottenham, Robson’s Newcastle produced a performance reminiscent of the best day’s of Kevin Keegan’s time at the club in the replay with goals from Speed, Dabizas, Ferguson and Dyer putting the team 4-1 up before Shearer added two late goals to put the gloss on a thumping victory.

Shearer was on the scoresheet again as Sheffield United were thumped 4-1 at St James’ Park, with Shearer then returning to Blackburn Rovers to haunt the team he had propelled to a Premier League title win, scoring both goals in a 2-1 victory.

The next test was a tricky assignment against John Aldridge’s cup specialists, Tranmere Rovers, in the quarter finals, with Newcastle getting a fright but eventually emerging victors, winning 3-2.

Unlike in previous seasons when the Toon Army had travelled the relatively short distance to Old Trafford for semi-finals wins over Sheffield United and Tottenham, this time it would be a trip to Wembley for this stage of the competition, in the final year that football would be played at the famous old stadium.

Newcastle would face Chelsea in the semi-final, and they were hoping to give a much greater account of themselves than they had in limp defeats against Arsenal and Manchester United.

While the performance was significantly better, ultimately the result was the same, with the Magpies losing 2-1 to a Chelsea inspired by an influential Gus Poyet. Shearer delivered a wonderful cross to allow Rob Lee to equalise with a brilliant header but ultimately it would be more Wembley heartache for the management, players and fans, with Shearer surely wondering if he was cursed, after suffering his fourth Wembley defeat since joining the club.

At the end of the season Shearer would play his final games for his country at Euro 2000.

Alan Shearer had shocked the football world in February 2020, when announcing his impending retirement, citing his desire to fully focus on his commitments with Newcastle United.

Led by the manager who had brought him home, Kevin Keegan, Shearer’s England career would end with a whimper after England were eliminated in the group stage.

Shearer didn’t score in the 3-2 loss to Portugal in the opening group game, but opened his account for the tournament by scoring the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Germany. Keegan’s side only needed a draw in their final group game against Romania, and Shearer scored a penalty to put England 2-1 ahead. However, they slumped to a 3-2 defeat and crashed out of the tournament.

Alan Shearer would finish his impressive international career, having captained his country 34 times, scoring 30 goals in 63 appearances.

Despite more Wembley heartache and a sad end to his international career, 1999-2000 undoubtedly represented a turning point in Shearer’s career at the club. Had Gullit stayed in charge there is little doubt that Shearer would have been forced out the exit door. However, that defeat to Sunderland proved to be a pivotal moment with Robson recognising the problems his star striker was facing, giving him his confidence back and getting him thriving again.

Alan Shearer was once again the club’s top scorer, with 30 goals in 50 games his best goalscoring haul during his 10 years at the club.

The following season promised renewed optimism and the hope of returning to battles near the top of the Premier League table.

Ultimately it would turn out to be one of struggle for Robson and Shearer.

