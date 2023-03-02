News

Abdulmajid Ahmed Alhagbani joins board of Newcastle United – Companies House update

A new Newcastle United Director has been appointed, Abdulmajid Ahmed Alhagbani joining the board.

This latest Newcastle United move becoming public via a Companies House update.

The filing was received by Companies House on Wednesday (1 March 2023) but it states (see below) that Abdulmajid Ahmed Alhagbani was appointed to the Newcastle United board on 23 February 2023.

Companies House Newcastle United filing 1 March 2023 – Abdulmajid Ahmed Alhagbani:

Meanwhile, Majed Al Sorour is no longer a Newcastle United director.

He joined the NUFC board on 12 May 2022 and via another Companies House filing, he officially left the Newcastle United board on 14 December 2022.

Companies House Newcastle United filing 1 March 2023 – Majed Al Sorour:

As Sorour was an adviser to the Saudi Arabia PIF and was often seen at Newcastle United home matches (see above with Amanda Staveley).

Abdulmajid Ahmed Alhagbani has a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance and started working for HSBC in 2008.

Not a lot of details to be found online but Abdulmajid Ahmed Alhagbani has had a number of roles working for the Saudi Arabia PIF, including as a representative at Qassim Cement and Kingdom Holding Co., which deals in finance.

