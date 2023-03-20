Opinion

A summer of upheaval ahead amongst the Septic Six as Newcastle United challenge increases further

The interesting thing about being a football fan is that you never cease to learn new things about other clubs, their players and supporters.

As a keen social observer, this season has proved to be as intriguing as ever.

In the Premier League, I believe the furore and faux outrage at Newcastle United having been taken over by the Saudi Arabian PIF led consortium is ultimately dying down.

There will always be dissenters and tarnished and hypocritical journos and scribes, the likes of Holt, Delaney and Liew, that simply just don’t like our club and region.

It would have been fine if the Saudis had taken over Manchester United, just as it will be more than ok if the Qataris eventually do.

As I have stated in previous articles, I don’t think that will ever happen. The Glazers are playing a fine game in stringing the glory-hunters along, whilst at the same time strengthening their own grip on that club.

As we enter the season’s run-in / finale, we as Newcastle United fans find our beloved club excellently placed to achieve European football for next season.

Whether that be in the Champions or Europa Leagues, this will be some achievement considering we were fighting relegation to the Championship little over a year ago.

Pundits and opposing supporters are now acknowledging the alarming rate of progress that is going on at St James’ Park.

This summer will see change and upheaval amongst some members of Septic Six.

Whinger Klopp’s LiVARpool team needs another overhaul, whilst the sly and calculating Daniel Levy’s Tottenham Hotspur will be in total disarray as per usual.

Chelsea will be no further forward and may well go all retro once again and re-employ Antonio Conte.

The Salford Reds will just do what they always have done, splash more cash to increase their incredible debt.

At Newcastle United the squad will be strengthened and I expect a few quality signings to bolster the first team.

Heading elsewhere now and at the the start of this season I tipped Middlesbrough to be a shoe-in for the play-offs.

After a sluggish first half of this season, the appointment of another Man Utd supporting Geordie (Michael Carrick) has transformed the Teessiders fortunes.

I wouldn’t be at all surprised if the Tyne / Tees ‘derbies’ return next season.

I personally think that Leeds United are more of a North Yorkshire derby for the Boro but if they go up it will create a little regional interest.

One thing that is definite is that there will be no Tyne / Wear derbies in the forseeable future. The mackems will still languish in the EFL in 2023/24 for the seventh successive season.

They have especially been a constant form of amusement this season, and their supporters are literally quite different to any others I have ever come across.

One funny thing that has recently come to light is that they only eat ‘dry’ Sunday lunches. This is because Bisto is apparently only fit enough for the ‘gravy slurping’ barcodes up the road.

Where the hell do they get them from?

Watching Rinus Mowbray’s ‘Wearside Ajax’ inside a half empty stadium of swirling litter, is obviously making these JSMBs go absolutely nuts.

Well that and the MAGnificent set of players who are deservedly worshipped in the Mecca of the North East.

I am actually now contemplating visiting Saudi Arabia with a couple of mates.

I have had good feedback after some of the recent boxing events and would like any potential visit to coincide with a Toon warm weather training break.

But hey, I’m not ‘sportswashed’….

I’m just enjoying the magic carpet ride.

Onwards and upwards.

